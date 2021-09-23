“Daddy’s Little Girl”: Man Gets Amazing Tattoo of His Daughters Face, SA in Love

A local dad has Mzansi feeling super sentimental after sharing a snap of his latest arm tattoo

The loveable father decided to get some ink and dedicated it to his favourite little girl

South Africans flooded the comments section and just kept gushing over the dad and daughter's beautiful relationship

A local dad has the internet gushing after sharing his supercool tattoo. It seems the proud papa really has a special place in his heart for his daughter and could not help getting her face plastered onto his arm.

This dad has gotten a tattoo of his daughter's face. Images: @Inkboy_Que/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @Inkboy_Que shared the touching snap.

"Daddy’s little girl, so adorable. Portrait tattoo I did today... HAIRSTYLE on another level," he captioned the post.

South African social media users were gushing over the beautiful daddy-daughter relationship. Many people wondered where he had got the impressive tattoo, commending the artist for their work.

Check out some of the comments below:

@bo_replyf said:

"I wanna do my daughter's name sleeve... But am scared of the pain."

@sphelel_e said:

"Okay, this is dope. "Fathers with daughters I call this"

@Bongi_Ka_Mafaku said:

@Thabiso_deetee tty, where did you ink up yourself?"

@Thabiso_deetee said:

"Mxm bro you're too much."

@SpY_CarTer said:

"Now this is awesome."

@Ntuli_TheGreat said:

"Must have."

@Minatie_J said:

"Dope."

Cassper Nyovest gets tattoo of son's face on his leg: "You are a proud father"

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest got himself a new tattoo when he was in London, UK, recently. The successful musician did not just only perform in the UK but he went sight-seeing and also visited a tattoo shop.

The loving pops tattooed his son Khotso's face and name on his leg. He took to social media to show off his new ink. The star told his fans that this is not the first tattoo he has but is proud of this one because it has little Khotso's face and it was done professionally in the UK.

Taking to Twitter, Mufasa shared a snap of himself getting his ink game on while he was relaxing on the InkBed using his phone. According to SAHipHopMag, he captioned his post:

"Got some ink in the UK. Memorable trip. Pockets got fatter but so did I. Hahaha. Life is good!"

Tweeps took to his comment section to share their thoughts on the tat. Check out some of their comments below:

@LugongoloOdwa said:

"Your tattoo is too much Cass. You are a proud Father. Simba would be happy to see his face on his father's leg."

@RealSuffo wrote:

"It's Khotso's face & his name."

@Bear20Thato commented:

"Nice life problems, grootman!"

@fuzzyfezeka said:

"Let me guess the tattoo... 'khotso face'."

@KHEBEST_ added:

"Khotso tat is fire."

Source: Briefly.co.za