A content creator drove four hours to Mokopane to visit the white crosses monument that people use as evidence of white genocide in South Africa

The woman explained that the crosses were actually from a 2020 protest about farm murders over two decades, not mass graves of recent killings

Her investigation revealed that while farm murders do happen, there is no evidence linking these crimes specifically to race or proving systematic targeting of white farmers

A woman visited the white crosses in Limpopo to find out the truth about white genocide in SA. Images: @DebunkingWhiteGenocideSA

A determined woman has sparked intense debate after travelling hundreds of kilometres to investigate claims about white genocide in South Africa by visiting the famous white crosses monument in Mokopane.

Content creator @DebunkingWhiteGenocideSA shared the video of the woman's findings at the end of May, explaining her mission to uncover the truth behind the images that were presented during the Trump-Ramaphosa meeting recently on white genocide in SA.

The woman explained that she wanted to see for herself what these crosses represented and spoke to people who believe in the white genocide narrative.

During her investigation, the content creator discovered that the white crosses were not graves marking recent killings, but rather a monument created during a 2020 protest by agricultural groups. The crosses represented farm murder victims over two decades, not evidence of mass killings happening now.

She interviewed people at the monument who firmly believe that white farmers are being systematically targeted and killed because of their race. However, she found that when presented with facts and evidence that contradicted their beliefs, many people refused to change their minds about the situation.

A woman shared a video showing what she found out after visiting the white crosses in Limpopo. Images: @DebunkingWhiteGenocideSA

No evidence of racial targeting

The woman explains in her video that while farm murders happen and farmers do get killed in brutal ways, no expert analysis or evidence proves these crimes are racially motivated. She argues that the narrative of white genocide serves a political purpose and helps maintain the current land ownership situation in South Africa.

According to international law, genocide must involve deliberate acts intended to destroy an ethnic group. Two independent investigations between 2000 and 2015 examined violent incidents on farms but found no evidence supporting claims that attacks were part of a political campaign against white farmers.

Recent official statistics show that in the last quarter, farm murders occurred, but no white farm owners were killed; the victims were black workers on farms. This contradicts the narrative that white farmers are the main targets of farm-related violence.

The content creator believes that as South Africa's economy worsens, both far-right and far-left groups become more desperate and start spreading more extreme messages. She suggests that people who benefited from apartheid will fight hard to keep their advantages, and any efforts at transformation will be seen as persecution.

She notes that when people are used to having special treatment, equality can feel like punishment. This explains why some communities resist changes to land ownership and economic transformation, even when these changes are necessary for addressing inequality.

The woman also mentions that recent international attention to these claims, including statements by political leaders, has not been supported by credible evidence when examined closely.

Despite the tensions and disagreements she encountered, the content creator remains hopeful about South Africa's future. She emphasises that even though she argued with people who strongly disagreed with her findings, they still listened to each other and parted peacefully.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Comments reveal divided opinions

The video generated strong reactions from viewers across the political spectrum, showing how divisive this topic remains in South African society.

@Nicolee_Erick_Vanderschyff suggested:

"Maybe she should go and live on a farm."

@Sue_Grant simply stated:

"The simple maths doesn't work."

@Clinton_Mannathoko supported her findings:

"She's talking facts."

@Joyce_Dalton called for balance:

"Yes, sharing is the answer, not taking away a person's living, home, or production with no compensation. There are two sides to every story."

