Two women at Michelin are breaking barriers in traditionally male spaces, with Forgiveness Mathebula working in mining and Bianca Greef becoming the first female B2C Sales Director

Despite facing challenges like safety gear designed for men and being the only woman on sales teams, both leaders have risen to senior positions through hard work and determination

Their success stories highlight how companies creating supportive environments for women can drive real change and inspire the next generation of female leaders

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Forgiveness Mathebula, a local woman making waves in a male-dominated field. Images: Supplied.

Source: Original

Two remarkable women are proving that the automotive industry is no longer just a man's world as they break through barriers and create opportunities for others to follow. Forgiveness Mathebula, a Senior Account Manager in the mining sector at Michelin, and Bianca Greef, the company's first female B2C Sales Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, are changing the face of leadership in their respective fields.

Their journeys reflect the broader challenges that women face in male-dominated industries, but also demonstrate the progress being made when companies actively support diversity and inclusion. Both women have had to overcome significant obstacles to reach their current positions, from practical issues like safety equipment designed for male workers to workplace cultures that weren't always welcoming to women.

Breaking barriers in mining

Forgiveness has experienced firsthand the difficulties that women encounter when working in mining environments. Her role requires spending time on mining sites where she has gained deep insight into the unique challenges women face in this traditionally male space. From workplace culture issues to practical considerations like safety gear that doesn't fit properly, women in mining must often work twice as hard to prove themselves.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Despite these obstacles, Forgiveness believes that meaningful change is possible when companies commit to transparency about their diversity goals. She emphasises the importance of strong mentorship programmes and ensuring that women receive the same leadership opportunities as their male colleagues. Her presence in senior management sends a clear message that the industry is evolving.

Redefining sales leadership

Bianca's journey began eight years ago when she joined Michelin as the only woman on her sales team. Rather than seeing this as a disadvantage, she recognised it as an opportunity to pave the way for other women to enter sales and leadership roles. Through persistence, hard work, and delivering consistent results, she climbed the ranks to become the first female B2C Sales Director for the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

Her leadership style brings a fresh perspective that focuses on understanding, adaptability, and putting people first. Bianca actively challenges outdated beliefs that women must choose between having a family and building a successful career, advocating for corporate environments that support women in achieving both goals.

Bianca Greef is the first female B2C Sales Director for the Sub-Saharan Africa region. Images: Supplied

Source: Original

Industry transformation continues

The automotive industry has historically been dominated by men, but companies like Michelin are actively working to change this reality. By creating opportunities for women to thrive and advance into leadership positions, these organisations are setting examples for others to follow.

According to recent Statistics South Africa data, significant gender gaps still exist in the labour market, with women facing higher unemployment rates and lower workforce participation compared to men. However, there has been encouraging progress in certain areas, including a 7.4 percentage point increase in women with tertiary qualifications working in physical, mathematics, and engineering fields between 2014 and 2024.

The automotive sector represents one of the engineering fields where women are making notable gains, with companies recognising that diverse leadership teams bring valuable perspectives and drive better business results.

Supporting the next generation

Both Forgiveness and Bianca credit Michelin's commitment to diversity and inclusion for their career success. The company has provided them with opportunities to grow, learn, and take on leadership challenges that might not have been available elsewhere. Their achievements serve as inspiration for young women considering careers in automotive, mining, and other traditionally male-dominated industries.

Their stories show that while barriers still exist, they can be overcome with determination, support from progressive employers, and a willingness to challenge the status quo. As more women enter leadership roles, they create pathways for others to follow and help normalise female presence in these industries.

The success of leaders like Forgiveness and Bianca proves that when companies invest in creating inclusive environments, everyone benefits from the diverse perspectives and skills that women bring to the workplace.

3 other stories about women achieving success

Briefly News recently reported on a mother and daughter who shared an incredible milestone together that had the whole of KwaZulu-Natal celebrating, but their journey to that moment was truly special.

recently reported on a mother and daughter who shared an incredible milestone together that had the whole of KwaZulu-Natal celebrating, but their journey to that moment was truly special. A young woman's determination paid off after facing multiple setbacks in her education, but what she achieved despite the challenges will inspire anyone who's ever felt like giving up.

A future dentist proved that academic struggles don't define your potential, but her path to success involved overcoming an obstacle that would stop most people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News