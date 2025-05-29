A content creator shared a passionate video questioning the state of South Africa after hearing about Olorato Mongale's murder, directly addressing men about how they treat women

The 30-year-old woman was killed after going on a date, with her body found abandoned in Lombardy outside Alexandra, sparking outrage across the country

Social media users echoed his concerns about rising violence against women, with many calling for justice and questioning the safety of dating in modern South Africa

A local man addressed all the men in Mzansi after hearing about a woman who was murdered after going out on a date. Images: @fort.une8

Source: TikTok

A South African man has spoken out about the shocking murder of Olorato Mongale, questioning what has gone wrong in the country when women can't even go on dates safely.

Content creator @fort.une8, who regularly shares his views on current events, posted an emotional video at the end of May expressing his horror at the brutal killing of the 30-year-old woman.

In the video, the man directly addresses South African men, asking them to think about the effort women put into getting ready for dates and looking for love. He questioned how someone could kill a person they barely know, especially after that person had made an effort to look good for them. The content creator stressed that no matter what happened during the date, it should never have led to murder.

The passionate plea came after news broke about Olorato Mongale's death, which sent shockwaves across the country. The young woman had gone on a date with a man she had met, only to end up murdered and her body dumped in Lombardy, outside Alexandra in northern Johannesburg. The case has highlighted the dangers that women face when trying to find love and build relationships in modern South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The content creator pointed out that women go through a lot to prepare for dates, from choosing the right outfit to getting their hair and makeup done, all in the hope of forming a meaningful connection with someone. He emphasised that this kind of violence goes against everything that modern civilisation stands for, especially when someone is simply trying to find love and companionship.

One gentleman shared a video asking men to change after hearing about a young woman who was murdered after going out on a date. Images: @fort.une8

Source: TikTok

Police make a breakthrough in the case

Police have made significant progress in the Olorato Mongale murder case, with a multidisciplinary team led by the SAPS Anti-Kidnapping Task Team tracking down important evidence. A VW Polo believed to be connected to the crime was found at a panel-beating workshop in Phoenix, Durban, with forensic experts discovering traces of blood inside the vehicle.

Two suspects, Philangenkosi Makhanya and Fezile Ngubane, are currently being sought by police in connection with the murder. The investigation led police from a lodge in Kew, Johannesburg, where the suspects had booked a room, to a residence in KwaMashu, Durban. An elderly man believed to be the owner of the car has been arrested, and police are urging anyone who spots the suspects to contact them immediately.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA reacts to murder plea

The video struck a chord with South Africans who are tired of hearing about violence against women, with many sharing their concerns about safety in the country.

@Aurz pleaded:

"💔Justice for Olerato and all the victims, begging for change... 😭"

@Tee🌈💮 shared:

"😭😭😭Same here in Eswatini, this month alone, eight children have been killed."

@Tshego advised:

"I personally advise ladies to stop online dating, the media is personally evil😥😥😥"

@Truenacia17 commented:

"We can't always blame men. Abathuubathweleee, we as ladies should sometimes appreciate what we have in order to avoid being killed/sacrificed."

@Thabitha Nchabeleng- noted:

"Arriving home safe in South Africa is a PRIVILEGE."

@Black Panther speculated:

"I'm pretty sure the killer is not from South Africa, I doubt shame😩"

@MelaninQueen revealed:

"Apparently there a two more similar cases around Sandton, so it looks like it could be a serial killer 😭😭"

Other stories about Olorato Mongale

Briefly News recently reported on Olorato Mongale's murder after she went on a date with a stranger, but the mixed reactions from South Africans about women dating unknown men sparked heated debates online.

recently reported on Olorato Mongale's murder after she went on a date with a stranger, but the mixed reactions from South Africans about women dating unknown men sparked heated debates online. Popular podcaster Sol Phenduka shared his thoughts on the brutal killing, but his question about why murder has become so easy for people left many pondering the state of the nation.

Police found the car allegedly used in Olorato's murder with traces of blood inside, but the arrest of the vehicle's owner revealed a shocking connection that nobody saw coming.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News