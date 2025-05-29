Police have seized the vehicle allegedly used in Olorato Mongale's murder at a panel beater workshop

The South African Police Service said that there were traces of blood found in the vehicle in Phoenix, Durban

A man who allegedly owns the vehicle has been arrested, and police are searching for two suspects who are allegedly directly linked to the murder

The South African Police Service has found the car that was allegedly used in the murder of Olorato Mongale. The vehicle was found at a panel beater workshop in Phoenix, Durban, with traces of blood.

SAPS found the car allegedly used in Olorato Mongale’s murder at a Phoenix workshop. Police are searching for two dangerous suspects connected to the case. Image: @AthlendaM/X

Source: Twitter

SAPS seize car used in murder

National Police spokesperson Athlanda Mathe told SABC News that investigations led SAPS officers to a home in KwaMashu, Durban, where one of the alleged suspects resides. A vehicle, allegedly used in the murder, was later found at a workshop in Phoenix. The SAPS forensic team discovered traces of blood upon inspecting the vehicle.

This discovery led to the arrest of an elderly man who is the owner of the vehicle. Mathe said that SAPS is looking for two suspects they believe are directly linked to the murder. She said that the names of the suspects are Fezile Ngubane and Pilangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhaya, who are believed to be dangerous.

"The two suspects are on the run and members of the public are asked to distribute their photos far and wide to assist police investigations. We are looking for Fezile Ngubane and Pilangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhaya.

They are considered to be dangerous and members of the public must take precautions not to come near them," Mathe said.

The 30-year-old Olorato Mangale was picked up on Sunday, 25 May 2025, by a man she met in Athol in a white VW Polo. Image: @KayaNews/X

Source: Twitter

What happened to Olorato Mangale?

The 30-year-old Olorato Mangale was picked up on Sunday, 25 May 2025, by a man she met in Athol in a white VW Polo. It is alleged that the two were going on a date, but Mangale was discovered murdered. Her body was dumped in Lombardi West in Johannesburg.

South African weighs in

The murder drew outrage on social media, with many urging swift action from the police and harsh punishment.

@TalentNyonie said:

"Interesting twist of events and who does the actual plate number used in the crime belong to."

@iThando said:

"Hopefully this doesn't end like the Cwecwe case."

@GSloveafricar said:

"The Law have flaws, needs to be bit more strict and harsh for the killers. May her soul rest in peace."

@Chad_mlimo said:

"They not in Durban, I know that for sure. They wouldn’t be that dumb, check NC or a province with a boarder but KZN? Nah."

@iTukela said:

"Wasn't the car found abandoned a day after the ordeal, in JHB."

@Coogle23 said:

"Can someone make me understand why the car was taken to panelbeater for what it looked fine by me."

@_shanom_ said:

"Dumped her and drove straight to Durban?? Yoh"

@Sunshinelately1 said:

"I doubt Olorato went on a date with any of these 2 guys, but progress nonetheless."

@NziKing said:

"This car was found in Jhb East at a petrol garage on Tuesday. A day later its in Durban parked in a workshop. How many toll gates did it pass to get to that workshop and who was driving it to Durban? Actually, the car was on lock at the petrol garage so who released the lock?"

Man confesses to killing girlfriend

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a video is circulating of a man confessing to allegedly killing his ex-lover after he posted a photo of her lifeless body riddled with stab wounds.

The disturbing material went viral late on Tuesday night, 17 December 2024, after the alleged murderer shared it on Facebook.

