Three bodies were stolen from a mortuary in Kuruman in the Northern Cape in March 2025

Two months later, the bodies, which two men stole after assaulting the security guards, have not been found

The wife of one of the corpses that was stolen wants to give her husband a dignified burial, and South Africans were mortified

KURUMAN, NORTHERN CAPE — Three bodies were stolen at a mortuary in the Northern Cape in March 2025, and to date they have not been found. One of the family members of the deceased is distraught after her husband's body was stolen.

Corpses stolen, not returned

According to SABC News, two men assaulted and blindfolded a security guard at the Motheo Bophelo mortuary before stealing the bodies. Two of the bodies belonged to males, and one body belonged to a baby.

The bodies of the individuals were not related. One of the families, who did not want to be interviewed, said that they were preparing to bury their loved ones when they received a visit from the South African Police Service. The police established a task team to recover the corpses and the suspects. One of the family members suspects foul play.

One of the victims, Macdaline Batswadi, said that she has fallen ill from stress after her husband's corpse went missing. She wants to afford her husband a dignified funeral, and has not slept since her husband's body went missing.

A corpse and skeletons

The police arrested three suspects who were reportedly transporting a dead body with a wheelbarrow in KwaZulu-Natal in February 2025. The men, who came from Pilgrim Informal Settlement in Isipingo, could not account for the body when asked questions about it.

A Mpumalanga man was arrested after he was found in bed with the exhumed corpses of his father and grandfather in April. A member of the community alerted the police to the man who dug the graves, and he was arrested.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post shared their views.

Candice Nonnie said:

"Insurance payouts must be involved."

Russel Russel said:

"South Africa is no longer safe."

Kholofelo Mentor Mokgatla-Mokubela said:

"It is likely that the body was chopped and processed into muthi and put into containers to be sold."

Janine Payne asked:

"What are they doing with these bodies?"

Mazibuko Ludia said:

"People have gone to the extreme."

Sandile SanzaTyhulu asked:

"What do you expect in a country where people do as they please?"

