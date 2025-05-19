Zahara’s fans continue to honour the late singer by cleaning her and her sister’s graves at Phumlani cemetery, showing their lasting love and respect

Zahara, who passed away on 11 December 2023 due to liver complications, remains deeply missed, with many fans sharing emotional memories and expressing disbelief over her early death

Social media users from South Africa and beyond revealed that they still listen to Zahara’s music and cherish her legacy as one of the country’s best vocalists and guitarists

Zahara may be gone, but her legacy lives on forever. The late singer's fans and followers recently went to her and her sister's final resting places to tidy the place up.

Zahara's fans shared a video cleaning her grave. Image: @zaharasa

Zahara's fans still love her

Late South African singer Bulelwa Mkutukana, popularly known as Zahara's fans recently did a sweet gesture for her. The singer died on 11 December 2023 after being in the hospital for a few weeks due to liver complications.

Fans and fellow colleagues have been remembering the Loliwe hitmaker. Zahara's friend and colleague, Vusi Nova, is among the many people who have taken to social media to remember Zahara. A social media user with the handle @simunye_saba took to TikTok to share a video of some people close to Zahara cleaning the singer's and her late sister's graves at Phumlani Cemetery in East London. The caption read:

"Let's go and clean Zahara and her sister's grave.. Gone but not forgotten.

Fans react to video of Zahara's grave being cleaned

The video received over 13000 likes and almost 300 comments from Zahara's fans and followers. Many expressed that they still can't believe one of South Africa's best vocalists and guitarists is gone.

Other fans disclosed that they still listen to Zahara's songs and watch her performances, even after her death.

@Mshilo said:

"The way I loved Zahara❤️sometimes I wonder why she had to go so early 🥲 love from 🇧🇼."

@sarahmwangi7840 commented:

"Zoleka Mandela and Zahara’s deaths sting so much. Loved the two ladies all the way from Kenya!"

@Kimotho added: "Oh My God, Zahara. I really loved her so much. I'm definitely naming my baby Zahara. Love from Kenya."

@Phefi ga one commented:

"It's like you are putting salt on the wound. I'm a fan who can't heal. Always playing her music and crying."

@Sarah Mbedzi added:

"The worst part is when I heard the news, I was going through a break-up. Yjoo zange zikhale kanje."

@Richard said:

"I have never accepted that Zahara is resting. Such a young soul full of talent."

A video of Zahara's fans cleaning her grave has warmed fans' hearts. Image: @zaharasa

Mavuso Magabane remembers Zahara

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former Durban Gen star Mavuso Magabane recently paid tribute to award-winning songwriter Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana on his birthday.

The talented actor and director remembered his musician friend who passed away in 2023 at a Johannesburg hospital after suffering from liver complications. The former Yizo Yizo actor took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, 8 April, to share an old video of the talented songstress wishing him a happy birthday.

