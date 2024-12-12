Vusi Nova Pens Heartfelt Tribute on Zahara’s 1st Death Anniversary: “Till We Meet Again Mzazaza”
- Vusi Nova paid tribute to late singer Zahara on Instagram, marking the first anniversary of her death with a heartfelt video and message
- Zahara, a celebrated vocalist and guitarist, passed away a year ago, leaving a void in the South African music industry
- Fans and colleagues, including Thembi Seete and Brenda Mtambo, responded to Vusi's emotional post with messages of support and love
Vusi Nova poured his heart out in a post to mark the first anniversary of the death of the late singer Zahara. The star shared a touching video alongside the heartfelt caption.
Vusi Nova remembers Zahara on her death anniversary
It's been a year since Mzansi lost one of the best vocalists and guitarists, Bulelwa Mkutukana, popularly known as Zahara.
One of Zahara's close friends and colleague, Vusi Nova, took to his Instagram page to pay tribute to the Loliwe hitmaker. Vusi said it still feels like yesterday when Zahara passed away. He wrote:
"We lost you on this exact day last year in the evening just after 19:00. It’s a year today yet it feels like it was only izolo. Hay’ umhlaba uyafihla maan. Continue resting in eternal peace Masthathu mas3. Till we meet again Mzazaza❤️🕊️"
Fans react to Vusi Nova's post
Vusi Nova's fans and colleagues shared heartfelt responses to his post. Many consoled the singer, who is still struggling to come to terms with his friend's untimely death.
@thembiseete_ said:
"Nova sending love and hugs🙌🏾❤️"
@brendamtambo added:
"Still unbelievable 🫂🥹♥️"
@charmedcrazy_13 said:
"May she continue to rest in peace. She is in a better place where she feels no pain nor sorrow. May all the memories you made together comfort you, Vusi 😍❤️🤗"
@tracijay2 commented:
"@vusinova1 love your craft but more so love your beautiful heart. It's evident in everything you do. RIP Zahara. What a loss😢"
Zahara’s family gift Vusi Nova her guitar collection
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Zahara's family did a selfless thing in honour of the late singer. After her passing, the Mkutukana family gifted the singer's guitar collection to her friend, Vusi Nova, saying they knew she would have wanted him to have them.
Just over a month after her tragic passing, it seems Zahara's family has begun distributing her belongings among her loved ones, and Vusi Nova wasn't left behind.
