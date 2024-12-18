A thoughtful daughter gifted her parents with something they had never experienced on their anniversary

The daughter captured the couple as they walked down the corridor of a place she had booked for them and shared the video of TikTok

The heartfelt gesture touched many social media users who praised the daughter for her love and thoughtfulness

Celebrating 50 years of love and togetherness, a loving daughter surprised her parents with their first-ever hotel stay to mark their golden anniversary.

The sweet moment was shared on TikTok by the daughter under the handle @mkavk, and it quickly gained many views, likes, and comments.

The parents see the decorated hotel room

The video begins with the parents walking down the hotel corridor, visibly curious about their surroundings. The mom humorously remarks that the hallway doors remind her of hospital wards, resulting in laughs from her daughters.

After struggling with the key card too close to a phone, they finally opened the door to a beautifully decorated room with balloons, thoughtful gifts, and a bottle of bubbly to celebrate their milestone.

Watch the video below:

SA show the parents' love

The video deeply touched social media users who praised the daughter for her warm gesture. Some were moved by the simplicity and sweetness of the moment, and others found the mother's hospital ward resemblance very humourous.

User @khayafanana shared:

"Ncooh sisi wam, blessings will follow you 🫂😂."

User @sindikhulu commented:

"Hayi ngeke I'm worried lalani nabo bo😂😂😂😂 kazi bazovulelwa ubani ekseni (sleep there with them, I wonder who is going to wake them up in the morning), may the Lord bless you abandently mylove ❤️."

User @Mpumelelo added:

"Blessed are those still having parents. Qhubekani nokubathanda (continue loving them)."

User @WendileMtshali shared:

"I’m here for “anawodi ngamawodi”. This is beautiful."

User @Mpume Ngubane detailed:

"❤️I smiled through out this video. “Nolwazi kodwa wagangiswa yini?” ❤️❤️God bless."

User @The ReedsPlumbing said:

"You just outdid your parents. Those blessings are beyond what you can imagine."

