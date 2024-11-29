A loving daughter made her mom very happy by gifting her something that she liked on her special day

A mom was over the moon when her daughter gifted her something she wanted and reacted adorably.

The caring daughter captured her mom and shared her happiness on TikTok under her user handle @thulisilevuza, receiving love online.

Mommy sees her birthday gift

In the clip, @thulisilevuza's mom is at the restaurant when she receives a small gift bag with a new iPhone 13. Letting out a scream, she jumps up and down and takes her new phone out, giving everyone around her high fives.

The mom's reaction touches Mzansi

After @thulisilevuza shared the cute clip on the video streaming platform, many social media users did not hesitate to share how heartwarming it was. Many wished the mom a happy birthday and shared how her reaction touched them.

User @mbuyie87

"Ooh mntanam, my the good Lord bless you sanalam, yilento ndikuthanda ke sana (that's why I love you so much) ♥️."

User @Zeenshle

"You are mommies twin🥰🥰. Oh marn, this is so beautiful to watch."

User @sky joked:

"I know a baddie when I see one. She is gonna be an influencer on her WhatAapp status with fire pictures."

User @yonelajikeleza9@gmail.com

"Thixo akuphe mandla umjabulise ngakumbhi (may God give you strength to continue making her happy)💃💃."

User @Aya🥺

"Why am I crying 😢 😭?"

User @ntombokhanyosinga

"Endikuxelela😂 ow maan this is so out of this world🥰Well done Thulz."

