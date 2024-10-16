A loving daughter shared a video surprising her mom with gifts on her birthday, and Mzansi felt proud

The mom reached a milestone, and her doting daughter made sure he would make it a memorable moment

Social media users took to the comment section to share how much the post touched them, while others wanted to see the gift

A daughter planned a beautiful surprise for her mother, and Mzansi loved it. Image: @jess_lerato

A mom was shocked when she got to her lounge and saw 50 nicely wrapped gift boxes from her daughter, who made sure to celebrate each year with a gift.

The daughter shared the video on her TikTok page, under the user handle @jess_lerato and plenty of love from Mzansi.

The mother's lounge turns into a gift shop

In the video, the mom walks through the passage and is met by boxes of wrapped gifts sitting on top of each other in her lounge. She immediately goes to them while exclaiming in excitement.

Watch the sweet video below:

The daughter's gesture moves Mzansi peeps

Social media users complimented the lady for massively showing her love and encouraged her to continue. Some asked her to share a video unboxing the 50 items.

User @Khumalo_Nomathemba.💐

"50 gift 🎁 to honour her 50 years of life 🥹🥰🥰🥰🥰💐💐🎈so beautiful!"

User @olga_m045💞 said

"Looks like I'm more happier than her this is so sweet bless you, nana...jabulisa umzali then God will bless you with more life🥰❤️HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO HER🌸."

User @nokuthula_mbokane commented:

"Unboxing video 😭🔥🔥🔥🔥 this is too beautiful!!!

User @Princess Rakaki added:

"🥰♥️🥺Man this is so sweet n extra 🥰 🕯️For me to have the financial strength to do this for my mom's 60th. U Nkulunkulu Akubusise even more Sisi ♥️🥺."

User @Tshepang Elizabeth shared:

"The fact that you took the time to wrap them up one by one absolutely beautiful❤️🥰 I'm proud of you, stranger❤️."

User @Mimiey peterson❤️‍🔥✨said:

"May your pockets never run dry.❤️God bless you. This is beautiful."

Daughter shares how she spoiled her 56-year-old mom on her birthday

In another Briefly News article, a daughter convinced her mother to go on a spa date to celebrate her 56th birthday while preparations for her surprise party were underway at home.

The mom was shocked when she returned from the spa, leaving the daughter fulfilled.

