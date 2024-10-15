A clever and lovely grandmother adorably made her granddaughter pay for her eyeglasses

The elderly lady made a layby at an optometrist and she took her grandchild there to make her pay for them

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the moment funny and sharing similar stories

A granddaughter unexpectedly paid for her gogo's eyeglasses. Images: @tfnzama

Source: TikTok

A clever granny adorably scammed her granddaughter, leaving the internet in stitches.

According to the TikTok user, @tfnzama the elderly lady made layby at an optometrist without telling her. The clever granny asked her granddaughter to accompany her to the doctor. She finds out that she has to pay R1 200 for the granny to receive her eyeglasses.

In the clip, the grandmother is seen talking to the doctor. She was happy to receive her new pair of glasses although she adorably scammed her lovely granddaughter for them, lol.

Granny makes granddaughter pay for her spectacles

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens stan the clever granny

The video gained over 40k views, with many online users laughing and finding the moment adorable in the same breath.

@__N E L I S A wrote:

"My gran borrowed 2400 and repaid me with R500 worth of groceries wathi we are square up 😭😂😂 love her."

@NomaSwati commented:

"Got to love the grandparents 🥰😂😂😂."

@Zanele Sithole881 said:

"Yhooo guys I once bought a Rusell Hobbs item worth R1300. She didn't see the 1 only saw the 300😫😫🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Zukhanye could relate:

"My dad does that too 😂🤣😂🤣."

@Khumbu_Sandz shared:

"Lol my dad makes plans and tell me how much im paying🤣🤣🤣😭samthandi."

@TTshigoli wondered:

"Is your grandmother in the same girl group with mine 😢."

@PinahColada cheered:

"Yaaaaas Gogo 😂😂."

@Nellar_25 loved:

"😂😂😂😂I love her."

