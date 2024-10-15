A playful granny was spotted having the time of her life while jumping on a trampoline in a TikTok video

Although she struggled to keep her balance and fell, her big smile while trying to master the trampoline warmed the hearts

Many loved seeing her youthful energy, though some cautioned her to be careful and avoid potential injuries

Image: A granny was spotted having fun on a trampoline. Image: @alwandechamane

When a gogo hits the trampoline, you know it’s going to be epic content on social media.

Old lady jumping on trampoline

In a TikTok video posted by @alwandechamane, an adorable granny was recorded having a blast trying out a trampoline.

Though she struggled to find her balance and even took a tumble, her big smile and playful energy left viewers with all the feels.

Gogo with young spirit

The video shows the gogo jumping up and down, having the best time. She quickly got off the trampoline when she realised just how bouncy it was. But her valiant effort proved that age is nothing but a number when it comes to having fun.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers are showering the gogo with love, although a few Mzansi people urged her to take it easy to avoid any injuries.

Read some comments below:

@user3624965393246 joked:

"Nisamthanda kodwa ugogo."

@Malindi posted:

"The little girl inside is so happy. Well done. 👌💕😂"

@DeeS stated:

"Gogo Iove you 😂😂😂 kodwa haaibo njalo."

@user2798526369595 mentioned:

"Nisazoboshwa. You guys are letting ugogo fall. 😂😂"

@Dudes commented:

"Ewuu, take it easy, my friend, this thing is tricky. 😂😂😂😂"

@user2924851360220 shared:

"We grandmothers can see danger from afar. We've been through a lot for a long time. Let’s avoid something before it even starts."

@ZaneleKhumalo wrote:

"I do the same, thinking I’m just playing around, but I see kids doing it so easily! 😂😂😂"

@mamanamommy said:

"Uzophuka lingaphinde lihlume ithambo.😝😝😝"

3 Gogos having fun on bouncy castle

Briefly News reported that three older women were having fun together. A TikTok video shows that they were having a blast.

The TikTok video of the gogos got thousands of likes. Peeps wrote that they could see themselves in the older ladies. The clip shows a group of adult women getting on an inflatable bouncy castle.

