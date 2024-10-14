A woman went all out on a R20k Shein shopping spree and shared the unboxing video on TikTok

She gave netizens a glimpse of the number of items she managed to buy from the online shopping store

While some viewers admired her wardrobe upgrade, others joked about not being able to clear their carts with much smaller totals

A South African woman revealed the items she bought from Shein. Image: @hlali20

Who doesn’t love a good shopping spree? Well, one woman took it to the next level by spending a cool R20k on Shein clothing.

SA woman shows delivery from Shein

TikTok is buzzing about it after she shared an unboxing video on her account @hlali20. The clip reveals two massive boxes and a medium-sized package stuffed with clothes from her favourite vendors on the popular e-commerce website.

The fashion lover had no regrets about the splurge, and you could tell she was living her best life upgrading her wardrobe.

Watch the video below:

Netizens stunned by haul video

But not everyone could relate to that level of spending. Even though many viewers were in awe of the haul, others said they could only dream of splurging on clothes.

Read a few comments below:

@thatgirlsharond said:

"I clearly have no concept of how much stuff costs cause I expected so much more for R20k."

@BridgetteZwane cried:

"I can't even clear my R500 cart. 😭😭"

@KHANYIBABY🫦 wrote:

"That’s so much better than spending that R20k on a single item. ❤️🫱🏽‍🫲🏾"

@userJoyful💕 stated:

"Hayi unesibindi esimnyama R20K at Shein 😳"

@ZamaNyuswa commented:

"My cart is sitting at R18k. I just buy from time to time one day I will have all the items."

@Millicent asked:

"Don’t forget me when you clean your wardrobe. 😫"

@BasetsanaRampa stated:

"Nine mali nina yooooh. 🤔"

@ThobekaMkhize added:

"Just thinking about the customs is sending me into a stroke. 😫😂"

@samanthamthethwa

"So many clothes! I would be so happy. 😩🥰

Mzansi woman unveils her Shein haul

Similarly, Briefly News reported that one woman flexed what she purchased from the online store Shein in a video making rounds on social media.

She showed off all the outfits she got from Shein. In the video, she unveiled her first item, which is a floral dress, followed by a beige dress which shows off her legs.

