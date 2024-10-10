A South African woman posted a TikTok video showing a rodent infestation in her student accommodation

The frightening footage shows big rats freely roaming around her floors as she walks into her place

The clip has reached 601k views and has many Mzansi people shocked and saying they would move out immediately

A woman showed a video of rats running in her home. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @swatelihle_shamase/TikTok

A South African student created a buzz on TikTok after sharing a video of her shocking living conditions in a student accommodation.

Student reveals house with rats

The video, posted by @aswatelihle_shamase, displays large rats running around her place, which is located next to a shop.

According to the woman, living next to a shop seems to have contributed to the unwanted guests.

As she walked into the room, the rodents can be seen scurrying across the floor, leaving viewers horrified.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi people express fear of rats

The video, which has already racked up 601,000 views gave Mzansi TikTokkers the chills. Many viewers flooded the comments, expressing their disgust and fear of dealing with such an infestation.

@SinqobileShezi asked:

"Is the accommodation free? 😭😭"

@NtsakoMokhare wrote:

"Yho I’d pack my bags and leave. 😨😨😳😳😳"

@k.Selemela stated:

"I would never sleep there. 😩 I'm so scared of rats."

@H.E.R highlighted:

"Not 1, not 2, not 3, not even 10 but 14?? 😭 Haowa."

@Zamantusi.Ngemaa posted:

"Girl, how are you just standing there and not running? 😭 I would faint."

@YandisaSaint-Zulu mentioned:

"I’m a guy but, yoooh, yooooh, yooooh. 😂😂😂😩"

@Maphakathi commented:

"No way, I can't even sleep if I see one at home. I would move out immediately. 😭"

@Zukhanye added:

"The way I gasped. 😭 One of my worst fears. 💔💔 I think I’d sleep in the fridge sana, soze kaloku."

Man finds rat living in 5kg bag of flour

In another article, Briefly News reported that a TikTok video shows the moment a man found something living inside his food. The man was about to use a flour bag when he realised something was afoot.

The video of the man's discovery received thousands of likes. People were disturbed after seeing what the man found inside a bag of flour.

