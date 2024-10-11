An Afrikaans man and a Sotho woman got into a heated verbal altercation at a petrol station and the incident was posted on social media

The woman, speaking in SeSotho, refused to switch to Afrikaans after the man pressed her to do so

The TikTok video hit a nerve with South Africans, and reached 1.3 million views in just a few days

A heated verbal exchange at a petrol went TikTok viral. Image: @onthatile_27

A fiery argument between an Afrikaans man and a Sotho woman at a petrol station has gone TikTok viral.

Language clash caught on camera

The altercation, which was caught on camera, shows the Afrikaans-speaking man telling the woman to communicate in his language. However, the woman, articulating herself confidently in SeSotho, refused to comply during the heated exchange.

Video of heated exchange goes viral

The lady passionately stood her ground in the 24 seconds clip posted by @onthatile_27. The tense incident circulated fast on the social media platform and racked up 1.3 million views.

Watch the video below:

Given South Africa’s complex history the video struck a chord with viewers. The comments section lit with opinions with some viewers applauding the woman for not backing down.

See a few reactions below:

@Nkosazanakunene said:

"Whatever happened, I’m on her side. 🤝🤌🏽❤️"

@Thobs mentioned:

"This is how Lesotho got their independence. 😂😂😂"

@ElmoniqueBantom(elmo) posted:

"I want her to represent me at family meetings. 🤭"

@JIMISIERRA commented:

"Well Lesotho is the only country that refused to be part of South Africa so I salute her."

@The_Maishoane typed:

"Praat Afrikaans! The only Afrikaans we know voetsek! 🤣🤣"

@fairchild47 wrote:

"Y'all will understand why Lesotho is still a country inside another country."

@Black_Woman01 asked:

"Did he say praat Afrikaans? O nagana gore ke 1993 neh?"

@MaLindaOmuhle added:

"But we don't know what happened. What caused this? 😂"

