Travis Scott and Meek Mill caught themselves in a hostile confrontation while attending a lavish turn-up on Wednesday

Travis and Meek needed quick physical separation before the two affluent artists could lay hands on each other

The rappers had the nasty clash not far from other famous guests like Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Kid Cudi in attendance

Reports say that Travis (29) and Meek (aged 34) suffered public embarrassment at a high-profile Independence Day party during the early hours of Wednesday in Long Island.

According to the leading American outlet Complex, the two stars did not have an actual physical brawl but verbal attacks were exchanged and the reason for the confrontation remains undisclosed.

According to , the reported exchange happened as late as 1:30 am, and fortunately for all concerned, the moment was broken when the two got separated before things turned too ugly.

Additionally, Vulture Mill was overhead shouting as Scott made his way towards the exit of the party. The outlet also noted that Scott was the only person that wasn't wearing all-white at the event, while concluding that the reason for the clash is unknown.

Tweeps on the blue app responded with some interesting claims about the two musicians' characteristics as people:

@LizaElizaeliza said:

"Everyone knows that Meek went from being a teenager to being under correctional control until two years ago. That affects people. His disharmony with people is a part of his struggle. I hope he knows that and finds a way to try to manage this with some help."

@CactusCactii said:

"Bruh Travis ain't ever looking for beef, he the chillest dude ever, f**** Meek."

Meanwhile, both rappers are yet to respond to the media on the awkward altercation.

