Kelly Khumalo tore into Jub Jub on Father's Day in a TikTok video, accusing him of being an absentee father

Without mentioning Jub Jub, Kelly Khumalo mocked a common excuse used by absentee fathers and argued that any father who wants to be in his child's life should take legal action

After the video was reshared on X, netizens slammed Kelly Khumalo for airing her private matters publicly, while others suggested that she could be the problem

Popular musician Kelly Khumalo dragged her baby daddy, reality TV host Jub Jub, in her Father’s Day message.

Several South African celebrities took to social media to celebrate Father’s Day. While others like Unathi Nkayi raised eyebrows with their heartfelt Father’s Day messages to their baby daddies, Kelly Khumalo went for the jugular and dragged Uyajola 9/9 host, Jub Jub.

Kelly Khumalo slams Jub Jub in Father's Day message

In a TikTok video on Sunday, 15 June 2025, the BazoKhuluma hitmaker subtly dragged her baby daddy, referring to him as a social media dad. Khumalo also scoffed at the excuse that several baby daddies use to justify why they’re absentee parents.

“It’s Father’s Day. Us fathers are celebrating the fruits of being fathers, not social media dads who are gladly not dads, social media donors who are only fathers on social media when there’s barely a trace of their existence in their children’s lives. Their excuse is, ‘The mother of the child doesn’t want me to see the child.’ Are you serious?” Khumalo said.

She argued that a father who wants to be present in their child’s life would drag their baby mama to court just so that they can be present in their child’s life.

Social media user @officialtwinny reshared the video on X on Sunday, 15 June 2025. The video was captioned:

“Kelly Khumalo wishes Jub Jub a happy Father’s Day for being a social media 'donor' instead of a Father to their child. 💔😬”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Kelly Khumalo's Father's Day message

In the comments under the social media user’s post, several netizens slammed Kelly Khumalo for dragging Jub Jub for being an absent father when she has contributed to the situation. Others pointed out that Kelly should have kept her issues with Jub Jub private, while several netizens mentioned her late baby daddy, Senzo Meyiwa.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Ndaba_2025 argued:

“Some people are mad, you refuse with the kid just because you're expecting a father to be up and down in courts, just because of your selfish reasons, bathong, these people are crazy upstairs.”

@DaddyOriel reasoned:

“Chances are that Jub-Jub is absent, not from the child necessarily, but from the toxic mother. Senzo Meyiwa tried to be a present father in her other child's life. Where is he today? Jub-Jub may still reconnect with his child after 18.”

@shine_Mque suggested:

“She must also post and tell us what happened to Senzo Meyiwa.”

@MMashilo28 advised:

“Be careful of the women you have kids with, gents.”

@TsipaA explained:

“My people, the first sign of self-respect is to never drag your personal life, including your family, into public scrutiny. Solve your internal problems away from us. The only help we can offer is gossip and laughter.”

Kelly Khumalo dragged Jub Jub on Father's Day. Image: official_jubjub, kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo previews new love song on social media

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo previewed a new song.

In a video shared on social media, Kelly Khumalo could be seen working on a new song tentatively titled Merry Go Round. The unreleased song sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

While fans complimented Khumalo’s singing talent, critics mocked the title of her unreleased song, stating that it was a true reflection of her love life.

