Kelly Khumalo is recording new music and recently sampled an unreleased song titled Merry Go Round

A video of the studio session, shared on social media, shows Khumalo passionately singing and interacting with the producer

While some praised her singing ability, others mocked the song title as a reflection of her complicated love life

Kelly Khumalo previewed a new love song, 'Merry Go Round'. Image: kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo is the word resilience in human form. The singer was spotted in the studio working on a potential banger.

Years after the Senzo Meyiwa murder and being eyed as a possible suspect in the killing, Kelly Khumalo remains unshaken.

Kelly Khumalo previews new love song Merry Go Round

It appears the gold plaque she recently received for one of her songs motivated Kelly Khumalo to hit the studio again.

The song was released amid the growing speculation that she had something to do with her late former lover's murder; she's back in the studio as new details about her emerged during Senzo Meyiwa’s ongoing trial.

In a video shared by controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula on X, Wednesday, 28 May, the Asine singer is in the studio working on a love song titled Merry Go Round. The post was captioned:

“Kelly Khumalo is in studio working on her upcoming single 'Merry Go Round'.”

In the video, Khumalo sings along to the song and excitedly shouts to the producer. The producer gives Khumalo her flowers and remarks that 'she knows her stuff.'

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Kelly Khumalo's new song

Netizens expressed mixed reactions in the comments. While fans complimented Khumalo’s singing talent, critics mocked the title of her unreleased song, stating that it was a true reflection of her love life.

Here’s what people are saying:

@NtshepyK gushed:

“One thing about her is that she puts both her feet down when it's time to sing...Clocks.”

@VukaKhondlo said:

“Kelly can sing. I wish Robbie were still alive to give us that Robbie Robbie beat that cannot be recreated by any producer living today.”

@SisonkeViti replied:

“I don't care who says what, she is the greatest vocalist.”

@m_kobene suggested:

“She’s always playing safe. She’s gotta stretch her talent and give us more. She's capable.”

@WaMuvenda gushed:

“Love songs from Kelly Khumalo are so sincere 😍”

@PaulMzilankatha declared:

“I will always support her. She can sing.”

Kelly Khumalo fires manager for theft

Kelly Khumalo has been putting her house in order. The Empini singer recently made managerial changes after uncovering betrayal by one of her long-term team members.

Kelly Khumalo reportedly fired her manager, creative director, and designer, Kgothatso Tsotetsi, after allegedly uncovering that he was mismanaging her funds.

The singer allegedly showed her long-time manager, Kgothatso Tsotetsi, the door two months ago, after 17 years of working together.

Kelly Khumalo and Arthur Mafokate release love song

Meanwhile, Kelly Khumalo has already released a song in 2025 with her alleged beau, Arthur Mafokate.

Briefly News reported that Arthur Mafokate and Kelly Khumalo released a love song, Ngeke, on Sunday, 2 March 2025.

The collaboration came after the duo fuelled speculation they were a couple after they posted cute pictures together on Valentine's Day.

