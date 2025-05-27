Kelly Khumalo Allegedly Fires Manager Kgothatso Tsotetsi for Stealing Her Money

Kelly Khumalo reportedly parted ways with her long-time manager, creative director, and designer Kgothatso Tsotetsi after allegedly discovering he was mismanaging her booking funds

Mismanagement allegations include claims that Tsotetsi took payments without Khumalo’s knowledge for services like styling and management

Kgothatso Tsotetsi, however, denied stealing money and said their separation in early May was mutual, citing his desire to focus on his fashion brand

Kelly Khumalo reportedly parted ways with her manager, creative director and designer Kgothatso Tsotetsi after she allegedly discovered that he was mismanaging her funds.

Kelly Khumalo reportedly fired her manager over the mismanagement of funds. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo parts ways with manager

Award-winning South African singer Kelly Khumalo has added to the long list of celebrities who have had to fire close associates due to the mismanagement of funds. Stars like MaWhoo and Kharishma previously fired their managers over mismanagement of funds.

The singer allegedly showed her long-time manager, Kgothatso Tsotetsi, the door two months ago, after 17 years of working together. According to a report by TimesLIVE, the Empini singer accused her Manager of mismanaging her funds. Sources close to the stars revealed to the publication that Tsotetsi had allegedly been helping himself to Kelly's funds without her knowledge.

The source noted that the singer's former manager, who is reportedly struggling after being fired, may have been taking payment for the services he was rendering to the talented singer. The services include being Kelly's manager, fashion designer, and creative director.

"Kgothatso has been helping himself with Kelly's booking funds. I don't know, maybe he was taking the money as a form of outstanding repayments, as he's the one responsible for dressing her and her band members."

Another source revealed that the two stars are no longer on speaking terms over the issue.

Kelly Khumalo allegedly fired her manager for stealing her money. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kgothatso Tsotetsi debunks theft allegations

The popular fashion designers denied the rumours that he was fired because he stole Kelly Khumalo's money. He confirmed that he was no longer working for Kelly, after 17 years together. Tsotetsi said their separation was amicable as they both decided it was time for a new chapter.

He also revealed that their relationship ended in early May. The fashion designer said he has a lot on his plate as he also wants to focus on growing his brand. He said:

"If Kelly feels I've stolen her money, it's fine. I've been managing her for 17 years. Just that I had to focus on my clothing business, so I'm focusing on a lot."

Kelly Khumalo celebrates song's success

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo couldn't contain her excitement after receiving the plaque for her now-gold-certified single, Bazo Khuluma. Years after the Senzo Meyiwa murder and being eyed as a possible suspect in the killing, Kelly Khumalo still remains unshaken.

With a new child and a booming career, the Asine hitmaker's fans and loved ones continue to carry her through the speculation and backlash, and it's clear that their support is doing wonders.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News