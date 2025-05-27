The award-winning singer left fans stunned after taking her manager and Vth Season to court over unpaid royalties and financial mismanagement

Amid the legal storm, Prince Kaybee took to X with a heartfelt message, voicing his support and concern for Ami Faku

Prince Kaybee encouraged Ami to stay strong and let her creativity shine, warning that battles like these can leave even the brightest stars powerless

Last week, award-winning singer Ami Faku made headlines after she dragged her manager and his record label, Vth Season, to court over unpaid royalties and other related financial irregularities.

The news came as a shock to many.

Ami Faku receives support from Prince Kaybee amid legal battle

Against the news, a singer and producer, Prince Kaybee, who has also worked with the star, has penned a heartfelt note to the star amid her woes.

Taking to X, Prince Kaybee wished Ami Faku well amid her woes and hoped she would bounce back with the same energy when the dust settled.

Prince Kaybee posted:

"Win or lose, I hope Ami gets out of this with a stable spirit. Her creative side should keep the spark going because things like this can leave you powerless, and such talent cannot be another statistic. I'm sorry, Ami."

The post has since gained reactions and comments from concerned fans.

Ami Faku takes legal action over royalties

Reports state that the star singer filed her case in the Johannesburg High Court, citing royalties irregularities and unfair contracts.

Rumour mill has it that Ami Faku noted in her court papers that the record label provides incomplete royalty reports, leaving her completely clueless about her earnings.

Ami Faku is dragging her manager and record label not only for royalties but also for masters.

Ami Faku is also seeking ownership of the master records of her debut album, Imali, which was released in 2018 during the peak of her career.

The star also wishes to cut ties with her manager and Vth Season through the courts.

He joins a host of stars who have had their fair share of bad headlines with their managers and record labels.

After all, this is not the first time Benza and his record label have made headlines for the wrong reasons.

According to reports, in 2016, late rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes dumped Benza in the eleventh hour.

Ami Faku's blooming career

Like those before her, Ami Faku started singing at a young age and recording music in backyard studios in 2012.

A few years later, she had her shot at fame when she participated in the TV talent show The Voice SA.

Despite not winning the show, she became the darling of many, leading to her joining the Vth Season record label.

Since then, she has been winning big.

Ami Faku earns African recognition

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Ami Faku became the only South African star featured on one of the biggest music projects in 2023

The star was one of the few African stars to be included in a big-budget posthumous album.

Some big names featured on the album include Tiwa Savage, Teni and Winky D.

