Popular singer Ami Faku is catching strays for her recent performance. Fans said the Asibe Happy hitmaker should have rehearsed more and put more effort into her set.

Fans have reacted to Ami Faku's live performance. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Ami Faku dragged over her live performance

A video of Ami Faku's recent performance has divided Mzansi. South Africans on social media did not hold back when the award-winning singer's performance was reposted on X (Twitter) by a user with the handle @Sadmethod on Monday, 2 June 2025.

In the video, the singer was on stage performing her hit song, Fatela, featuring Aymos. The post's caption noted that Ami Faku is meant to perform in jazz rooms and calm rooms, not for outdoor crowds. The post read:

"Ami Faku is for jazz dining rooms and calm rooms, guys, so please understand my girl😭❤️"

Fans react to Ami Faku's performance

The video of Ami's performance split Mzansi. Some fans said the star should have done better and delivered a fiery set for her fans. Others said she needs to take notes from other musicians like Makhadzi, who are popular for their energetic displays during live shows.

Others defended Ami Faku, saying her performance was okay, as she is a singer, not a dancer. Some pointed out that Ami should have added backup dancers to her set. Fans also said Ami's performance was like MaWhoo's performances, as they both don't sweat on stage.

Ami Faku is not the only South African celebrity to be called out for their lukewarm performances. Fans called out popular star Tyla for not giving her best performance during her SA show.

@Given_47 said:

"She’s not the “performing” type, I think there’s a lot of her kind. Her management needs to accommodate her set accordingly, so no one expects to perform."

@Khajomaiaza commented:

"Nothing wrong here, not everyone will jump like Pabi Cooper stomping the stage."

@KM_Artist wrote:

"They must give her a chair like the singer she is and then provide dancers to entertain the crowd."

@MsAfrolicious added:

"I would go to her concert, there's something unique about her!"

@SportyGalV noted:

"Thank you, her music needs her to sit on a high chair and be the queen that she is."

@mashashaB commented:

"Her voice connects with me on a very spiritual level. I don't even care how she performs."

@Royalswazir said:

"I fell in love with her music the day I watched her perform live one day... She is a great musician who interacts with the crowd. 🩵"

@KrisisKrest wrote:

"She's the same as Mahwoo. They're not the type to sweat on stage."

Ami Faku’s fans defended her performance. Image: @ami_faku

Source: Instagram

Ami Faku in royalties battle with Raphael Benza

Still on Ami Faku, Briefly News reported that Ami Faku is dragging her manager, Raphael Benza, and his record label Vth Season to court over her royalties. Faku is allegedly seeking an order to force Benza to disclose his accounting books for her royalties.

Popular singer Amanda Faku, popularly known as Ami Faku, is taking Liberian national Raphael Benza and his label Vth Session to court over royalties.

