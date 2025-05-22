MaWhoo was recently spotted at one of her shows, and had social media users scratching their heads

The singer gave a lively performance, but netizens gave it, along with her outfit, a massive thumbs-down

This wouldn't be the first time one of MaWhoo's outfits failed to impress social media, as many are convinced she can't dress for her shows

Eish! MaWhoo can't catch a break, and her latest performance is under scrutiny on social media.

MaWhoo gives a lively performance

MaWhoo had a venue packed to capacity during one of her recent performances, and the crowd couldn't get enough of her.

Having recently released new music, the Gucci hitmaker is having the time of her life, and one can tell from her lively on-stage performances.

Twitter (X) user Maluda012 shared a clip from one of the singer's shows at what appears to be a nightclub, where she performed for a massive crowd of people.

What stood out in the video isn't only her gyrating on stage, but also her lingerie-esque outfit, similar to sleepwear, coupled with running shoes.

This comes after Briefly News reported on another one of the singer's performance outfits that was deemed inappropriate by online users and left little to the imagination.

Here's what South Africans said about MaWhoo's video

This wouldn't be the first time fans bashed MaWhoo over her outfit choices for her performances, and it won't be the last time fans question her dress sense:

Westkanjalo was confused:

"No man."

Spheh6176 said:

"She can't dance at all."

DjKabaza wrote:

"Ga batla gore, 'Can you feel it?' ba ntena blind."

MaWhoo isn't the only South African celebrity whose had their fashion sense questioned by their fans and other social media users.

Nkosazana Daughter has become a victim of trolls who continue to bash her style and her supposed stylist.

From her on-stage looks to her casual everyday outfits, the singer seems to never get it right in the fashion department, according to the social media fashion police.

To make matters worse, she made the list when Briefly News rounded up some of the worst looks of 2024 that raised eyebrows among online users.

From Tyla and Makhadzi to the queen of Gqom herself, Babes Wodumo, one would argue that the year was a perfect balance between radiant and ratchet, with our faves continuously evolving and trying out different styles.

Nkosazana Daughter's outfit receives a red card

In more fashion updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to another one of Nkosazana Daughter's unique outfits.

The Amapiano singer surprised and put her supporters off, to the point where many criticised her stylist, or lack thereof, saying she needed to return to the drawing board:

MhlongoZola said:

"She desperately needs a stylist, for real now. We've had enough of her nonsensical style, haibo. She dresses horribly, but I love her."

Source: Briefly News