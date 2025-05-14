South African popular Amapiano vocalist and performer Mawhoo made headlines once again on social media

A video of the star's recent live performance was posted on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many netizens flooded the comment section and revealed that they weren't happy with the Gucci hitmaker's live performance

Mawhoo's recent live performance failed to land. Image: @mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Welele! The popular singer and songwriter Mawhoo was dragged to hell and back by netizens once again regarding her "inappropriate" dress code.

Recently, the Amapiano vocalist made headlines on social media after the news and gossip page MDNews posted a clip of her recent live performance at an unknown event, which led to many netizens judging her for how she was dressed on their Twitter (X) page.

This isn't the first time many netizens have voiced out their disappointment with how the Gucci hitmaker constantly dresses whenever she goes to perform live at an event.

Netizens unhappy with Mawhoo's dress code

Shortly after the video of Mawhoo's performance went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, and others expressed their disappointment at how Mawhoo always fails to dress appropriately whenever she goes to perform at an event.

Here are some of the comments below:

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"In a whole Pep baby onesie vest? Why?"

@TheSituationZA wrote:

"We need to bring back “class” to this generation."

@nolomoifa commented:

"If talent fails, resort to nakedness."

@BotziMarcus responded:

"Sometimes, as people, we get confused about whether the artist is selling the music or the body. I mean, singing and some levels of nakedness are a mixed masala dish. Some real female singers made it big without showing off any excess skin. Just saying, not hating."

@Melusi_Mokone replied:

"Why’s the outfit torn beneath the armpit? Alright angikho lapho, she needs to make up her mind whether she’s selling music or nakedness..😪And there are places for such dress codes, it’s just not her."

Netizens slammed Mawhoo's dress code. Image: @mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Mawhoo's hot topic moments

Mawhoo also tried her hand at Maskandi with the hit song Gucci. Outside of music, Mawhoo has gone viral for controversial reasons. In May 2024, Mawhoo claimed that she had received messages from American rapper Lil Wayne. Online users dragged Mawhoo for revealing the high-profile men who had approached her.

Meanwhile, netizens kept on dragging her for always being dressed inappropriately. In February 2025, it was also reported by many news outlets that the Amapiano talented singer Mawhoo has taken to social media to share her thoughts about the service delivery in Johannesburg.

Mawhoo has taken to social media to complain about how she was treated at Life Fourways Private Hospital. The Gucci hitmaker, who rose to prominence for her steamy past, narrated the story of how she was treated at the hospital.

SA unimpressed by Mawhoo's Gucci performance

Briefly News previously reported that Amapiano singer Mawhoo and Mthandeni released their collaboration, Gucci, and it has been rocking crowds everywhere. The singer often performs the hit song at her gigs. A recent video of her performing the song went viral, and people had negative things to say.

This would not be the first time Mawhoo performed the track live. At a gig, Mawhoo debuted the song to her audience and did a traditional Zulu dance. She received hate when people said she was doing too much and that she should have toned it down a bit.

