Mawhoo's latest outfit for a performance left many netizens shaking their heads in disapproval

The singer's daring outfit choice quickly became the talk of the town, with netizens saying it didn't match her lyrics and was inappropriate

Mzansi bashed Mawhoo for her revealing clothing, claiming that she didn't need to show that much

Mzansi shook its head at Mawhoo's performance look. Images; mawhoo_.

Source: Instagram

Mawhoo is at the receiving end of backlash after hopping on a stage in another outfit netizens deemed inappropriate.

Mawhoo's rocks raunchy outfit for performance

Amapiano sensation, Mawhoo, recently performed at an event and bore all her assets in a revealing red number.

Twitter (X) user Mlu__N7 posted a video of the Ngilimele hitmaker hopping on stage in a teeny tiny two-piece exposing her signature curves and left little to the imagination.

The singer completed her fit with an unexpected shoe choice of Timberland boots, leaning more towards comfort rather than coordination:

Mzansi weighs in on Mawhoo's outfit

Netizens shook their heads in disapproval, saying the singer's outfit was too showy. However, this wouldn't be the first time Mzansi bashed Mawhoo's clothes.

Briefly News reported on the shameful comments from netizens criticising Mawhoo's raunchy outfit at a nightclub.

sphamandla1610 said:

"This is the part I’ll never understand ngo Mawhoo; being successful and ratchet at the same time makes no sense to me."

maluh_031 wrote:

"In every clip I've seen of her, it's almost as though she's not 100% all there upstairs. So, this fit doesn't shock me."

Paballo_maseko_ trolled Mawhoo:

"I’m not sure if I can explain it; Mawhoo is very hot, but you can tell she just found out."

tabadbad dragged the singer:

"She doesn't have a single song that requires her to do all this."

MisfitSoldier91 posted:

"Someone must save her from herself."

Bontle Modiselle shows off cowgirl-inspired outfit

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Bontle Modiselle's leather outfit inspired by the Wild West.

While many fans admired the choreographer's style and beauty, others bashed her for showing too much.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News