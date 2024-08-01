It looks like Bontle Modiselle's latest fashion choice failed to impress many netizens

The renowned choreographer's outfit sparked mixed reactions from social media users, where some admired her beauty

Meanwhile, others criticised Bontle for showing too much, saying it wasn't how married women should dress

Bontle Modiselle’s leather look sparked mixed reactions among netizens. Images: bontle.modiselle

Bontle Modiselle's latest outfit choice sparked a frenzy of emotions from social media users, where some admired it while others thought it was too revealing.

Bontle Modiselle shows off cowboy look

Our girl, Bontle Modiselle, recently attended an event inspired by the Wild West and did not disappoint when she stuck to the theme.

From the leather two-piece and boots, down to the fringe detailing and rhinestones, Mrs Moloi was a sight for sore eyes and couldn't help but show off her stunning look.

Taking to her Instagram page, the renowned choreographer shared a photo dump showing off every angle of her outfit, including the cheeky matching leather g-string that added an edge to her look:

Mzansi weighs in on Bontle Modiselle's outfit

Fans are raving over Bontle's look, saying she ate and left no crumbs:

thegirlisbrown said:

"You're definitely rocking, Mrs Moloi."

_youngleee was ready to risk it all:

"I may be young, but I'm ready!"

kagiso_taabe wrote:

"You're effortlessly beautiful."

anath_gee gagged:

"There's nothing more that I can say because you've already said it all!"

Meanwhile, others criticised the mother of one for stepping out in the revealing ensemble:

mnm_meya judged Bontle:

"This is someone's wife."

Ms_Logical asked:

"Is showing off your g-string considered fashion now?

Paris_van_love threw shade at Bontle:

"It's really tough being the breadwinner."

MalekTrendz said:

"She’s getting old now."

