Bontle Modiselle flaunted her curves in her latest pictures. Images: bontle.modiselle

Bontle Modiselle had social media buzzing after dropping her latest photos flaunting her famous curves and stunning legs.

Bontle Modiselle shares new pictures

Our girl, Bontle Modiselle, has been giving social media not-so-subtle reminders of who she and this time was no different.

The choreographer, having recently cut off her locks for a short look, also gave her thighs some much-needed fresh air after showing them off in her latest photo dump.

Taking to her Instagram page, Afrika's gorgeous mama was a sight for sore eyes when she posed in a sparkly little black dress and boots. She completed her look with a coat and her favourite curly wig:

"Fair warning akere?"

Mzansi raves over Bontle Modiselle

Netizens can't get enough of Bontle's new photos, while others praised her hubby, Priddy Ugly for marrying a stunner:

juicystory_xciv said:

"Wow, Priddy Ugly's wife is really beautiful."

LebohangPhakoe was convinced:

"She keeps getting hotter with age."

TheRealest201 wrote:

"Priddy Ugly definitely is not fumbling here."

its_sondiya_ka_mpande hyped Bontle up:

"We were never ready otherwise!"

many_face_gadd was impressed:

"Thigh game is always on point, love."

leratoprecious27 joked:

"I'm now questioning my sexuality!"

sizwendabenhle responded:

"You look absolutely stunning, hunny."

