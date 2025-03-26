Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane went viral for dancing to a Gqom track amid the soccer club's mounting troubles

The reality TV star and singer seemed unbothered by the soccer club's future as it hangs in the balance

Mzansi peeps trolled him, with others coming for his dance moves, while others said he is faking his happiness

Andile Mpisane dances amid Royal AM troubles

Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane went viral on social media after he danced to a Gqom track, despite his mother, Shauwn Mkhize, making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

X blog page @MDNnewss posted the video of Andile dancing, accusing him of being unbothered by the drama.

Shauwn's tax problems with SARS outs Royal AM's on auction

Andile Mpisane's mother, Shaun Mkhize, owes SARS R40 million in unpaid taxes. Her name dominated headlines, especially after a court ruling mandated the auction of the soccer club. The team was already swimming in adversities, including owing former player Samir Nurkovic over R15M.

Despite its troubles, superfan Mama Joy continued to show Mkhize support on social media. She posted a photo of Mkhize and penned a message dedicated to her.

"My children know where we come from, and they know this is just one of the seasons. With them, I do not have any fear that maybe one day they will leave me, together forever. Life goes on, guys, but I still respect and love you Ma. Thanks, Mamkhize Thwihli."

Mzansi pokes fun at Andile Mpisane's dancing

Netizens mocked the businessman for his dancing skills and for putting on a mask while his family's business was aired for all to judge.

@tbolicious_tbo laughed:

"Is he aware?"

@mzuzups poked fun:

"If you ask him to repeat the dance, he cannot redo this routine the same way, u can see its just a mix of dance styles he saw."

@ka_madesi cried:

"SARS also took the dance moves."

@HurtfulReplies is angry:

"Those players cannot put groceries on the table. He deserves to rot in jail."

@Yanga_Co joked:

"You can see someone with money under the mattress."

@TaperaEmmanuel defended him:

"There is no connection- so you suggest he must even stop fooling around and enjoying his life because his team in on auction? Life must continue in the presence of such difficulties!"

@incontroZA joked:

"Dear Tourists, this is very normal in South Africa. It's how we cope with all this Debt!"

@MdkBros asked:

"Hawu, so he mustn’t live? LIfe goes on."

@HereWithShit claimed:

"His bank account is still in good shape, I guess."

Royal AM banners stripped off Harry Gwala Stadium

In a previous report from Briefly News, the contract the controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize and Msunduzi Municipality allegedly signed has reached its abrupt end.

According to reports, the Royal AM banners were stripped off the Harry Gwala Stadium this week. This happened a year before the contract was supposed to end. It is also alleged that the Democratic Alliance has joined in on the drama, ordering Mam'Mkhize to pay back the money she was allegedly paid by the municipality.

