South African sports superfan Mama Joy Chauke recently paid tribute to Shuawn Mkhize

This was after SARS won the battle against her to sell Royal AM in order to pay for her tax debt

The star shared a tweet on her Twitter (X) page where she wrote a heartfelt message to the Royal AM owner

Mama Joy Chauke paid tribute to Shauwn Mkhize. Image: Anne-Christine, Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Mama Joy shot to the top of the trending list after the news of her team Royal AM's sale. Social media users have been making fun of the controversial sports fan who recently poured her heart out for the reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize.

The past few months have been awful for the reality TV star and socialite Shauwn Mkhize, who has been in and out of court due to her financial woes with the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Earlier on, the Mzansi sports superfan Mama Joy Chauke poured her heart out for the businesswoman as she paid tribute on her Twitter (X) page.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"My Children know where we come from, and they know this is just one of the seasons. With them, I don’t have any fear that maybe one day they will leave me, together forever. Life goes on, guys, but I still respect and love you Ma. Thanks, Mamkhize Thwihli."

Fans react to Mama Joy's tribute

Many netizens flooded the comment section after reading Mama Joy's tribute to the Royal AM owner. Here's what they had to say:

@AHT_YssY questioned:

"Is this your resignation from Royal AM Mama Joy?"

@g_mapaya said:

"Mama you have built your brand over so many years and I believe greater things are still coming your way."

@mbdwenpr commented:

"We all try to explore in life for better earnings. But we know where her heart is at, she was a Pirate without any benefits, and supported the team with everything she had. Let’s be sympathetic with our mother guys, her heart never left us, Royal AM was a job, and Pirates is home."

@RealSechoala_6 responded:

"You have established a formidable brand Mama. Be proud, wear your crown with pride, and own it. I promise you, that much greater things are on the horizon for you. Stay away from the naysayers who aren't content with themselves and have no idea of building a mere reputation."

@Eze96559 replied:

"Teams' rivalry aside MamaJoy. Our unemployment rate is high, especially among black people. It is sad to witness the demise of Royal AM which will lead to mass unemployment. We salute MamMkhize for her efforts to reduce the employment rate in our country."

Mama Joy poured her love out for Shauwn Mkhize. Image: Anne-Christine

Source: Getty Images

MaMkhize and family mum on SARS saga

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize and the Mpisane clan have yet to say anything regarding the socialite's SARS drama - if they ever say anything at all.

As SARS continues the investigation into Shauwn Mkhize's taxes, the socialite and her family have kept a low profile from the media and have yet to address the elephant in the room.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News