Shauwn Mkhize and her family have continued to keep their silence regarding her SARS scandal

The socialite/ businesswoman is currently under investigation for tax-related matters

Her football team has also had its matches postponed, and the walls keep closing in on her

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

MaMkhize and her family are seemingly ignoring the SARS scandal. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Shauwn Mkhize and the Mpisane clan have yet to say anything regarding the socialite's SARS drama - if they ever say anything at all.

Shawun Mkhize keeps a low profile

As SARS continues the investigation into Shauwn Mkhize's taxes, the socialite and her family have kept a low profile from the media and have yet to address the elephant in the room.

She is under the tax man's radar over her multi-million-rand debt and was rumoured to have lost her cars and many of her pricey belongings.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

After only addressing the payment scandal involving Royal AM players in her last Instagram post, her children, Andile and Sbahle, have completely ignored the drama and gone about their normal lives.

Shauwn Mkhize and the Mpisanes have yet to address her tax troubles. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Daughter-in-law, Tamia, has also kept mum about the matter. This after allegedly getting arrested for obstruction during a raid into MaMkhize's house.

Meanwhile, Royal AM is also suffering after having its matches postponed indefinitely, also due to tax-related matters and disgruntled, unpaid players.

Shauwn Mkhize reportedly misses SARS deadline

You'd think having her dirty laundry aired and the tax man in her business would keep MaMkhize on her toes, but alas, there's none of that.

According to Briefly News, the reality TV star missed another deadline to submit documents to SARS.

This allegedly being her second time, it's no telling what trouble she may have gotten herself into, if any.

In what appears to be a trend, Royal AM was also in hot water for missing a deadline after being ordered to pay one of its strikers, Samir Nurkovic, and failing to meet its financial obligations.

DA calls for Royal AM sponsorship termination

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the Democratic Alliance's request to have the Msunduzi Local Municipality stop sponsoring Royal AM.

This comes after the club owner, Shauwn Mkhize, was investigated for tax fraud, and the party believes the multi-million-rand funding could be used to better communities instead.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News