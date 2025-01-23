Cash-strapped PSL club Royal AM faces further legal battles after they reportedly missed the deadine to pay former striker Samir Nurkovic

The club was court-ordered to pay the Serbian striker R12 million after his ill-fated stay in 2022, but the Natal side has failed to meet their financial obligations

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Nurkovic will not receive a cent and club owner Shauwn Mkhize must be punished

PSL side Royal AM faces further legal issues after missing the deadline to pay former striker Samir Nurkovic the court-ordered R12 million payment balance.

The Natal side has experienced financial struggles this season after failing to pay players and staff, which led to them downing tools.

SuperSport United Samir Nurkovic's legal representative enters court battle with Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize. Image: SuperSportFC/Tiwtter and kwa_mammkhize/Instagram.

Club owner Shauwn Mkhize is currently being investigated by SARS over a R40 million tax debt the club's inability to pay their staff has led to the PSL suspended matches.

Royal AM missed the deadline to pay Samir Nurkovic

Royal AM faces legal issues after missing a payment deadline, according to the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Nurkovic's lawyer, Dazor Lavic, said the striker, now at SuperSport United, only received a small portion of the R12 million payment.

Lavic said:

"Nurkovic's package at Royal AM for the first year was R5 040 000 [July 2022 to June 2023], then R5 280 000 for the second year [July 2023 to June 2024] and R5 520 000 for the optional third year [July 2024 to June 2025]. However, he was only paid R245 943 in November 2022, three days after filing his claim with FIFA."

The PSL suspended Royal's upcoming league and cup fixtures according to the tweet below:

PSL suspends Royal AM's matches

Following their legal issues, the PSL suspended Royal AM's upcoming league and cup fixtures, including their match against Orlando Pirates scheduled for Thursday, 23 January 2025.

Royal AM's last match was on Sunday, 29 December 2024, when they lost 3-1 to TS Galaxy while the club is currently only a point away from the PSL's bottom side, Magesi FC.

In addition to their financial struggles, the club is also serving a FIFA-imposed transfer ban after payment issues involving Nurkovic and Ricardo Nascimento.

Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize is being investigated by SARS over a R40 million tax debt. Image: RAMFC_sa.

Fans predict the worst for Royal AM

Local football fans reacted on social media to criticise Royal AM, saying Nurkovic should not hold his breath waiting for the payment.

Christian S Mkhize predicted Royal AM's troubles:

"When they bought Celtic's status, I said it was too early for them as inexperienced football administrators to run in the PSL rather than Motsepe Championship."

Msindo Sindos predicts the worst:

"RAM won't pay that money. They will declare insolvency or the curator should settle on their behalf once they find a suitor."

Wilson Goldstone says Mkhize has support:

"Mamkhize FC is covered by the comrades; nothing will happen to her, and she knows it."

Malanga Lekganyane hopes for the best:

"All this will pass Royal. God bless."

Jaycee Jay-jay says Royal AM is going down:

"Nurkovic will not get a cent from Royal AM, and we will not hear the name Royal AM after this season."

SuperSport United pin hopes of new arrival Samir Nurkovic

As reported by Briefly News, SuperSport United defender Pogiso Sanoka said the club is excited by the arrival of Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic.

Nurkovic arrived at SuperSport as a free agent after leaving TS Galaxy and has PSL experience after playing for Royal AM and Kaizer Chiefs.

