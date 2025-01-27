Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula showed off his impressive R1.8 million BMW on social media, drawing cautionary messages from local fans

Mailula is enjoying fine form for Moroccan side Wydad Athletic after joining Rulani Mokwena’s side from MLS side Toronto FC

Local football fans congratulated the player on his new ride but also sent a warning regarding his spending habits

Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!

Striker Cassius Mailula flaunted a R1.8 million BMW on social media, as he continues to impress under former coach Rulani Mokwena at Wydad Athletic.

The 23-year-old striker joined Wydad on loan from MLS side Toronto FC and has scored twice in 16 appearances while providing five assists.

South African striker Cassius Mailula is enjoying his loan spell at Wydad Athletic. Image: mailula.cassius.

Source: Instagram

Since joining the side, Mailula has played a vital role in Mokwena’s side, who are currently on a three-match unbeaten streak in the Botola Pro 1 league.

Cassius Mailula flexes his new wheels on social media

Mailula shows off his car in the tweet below:

While Mailula enjoys good form on the field, the 23-year-old is living the good life off the field after constantly sharing images of his car collection.

Maluila’s move to Morocco came after struggling to establish himself in the MLS and could earn a permanent switch to the North African giants.

Since his breakthrough season at Sundowns in 2022, Mailula has struggled for regular football and could finally get his career off to a start in Morocco.

Mailula is enjoying good performances in Morocco, according to the tweet below:

Mailula shows off his car collection

The 23-year-old’s BMW is the prize of his car collection which includes expensive makes such as Audis and Mercedes Benz.

Mercedes Benz is a common brand for local footballers with stars such as Teboho Mokoena and Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo showing off their rides.

South African striker showed off his car collection in Morocco. Image: mailula.cassius.

Source: Instagram

Fans warn Mailula

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Mailula must be careful about his spending and could end up like several players who are cash-strapped after their careers ended.

Duu Dube says players need to give back:

“When they have; they don't give to charity, but want charity when broke.”

Teboho Sentimile is pessimistic:

“After a few years; he will be asking people to donate money for him after he failed to invest it in property at least.”

Lee Mugiya gave Mailula advice:

“He must invest in houses, not cars. 0occer life is very short.”

Cassim Cats Lingham said Mailula must be careful:

“He must pray he doesn't get injured.”

Bonginkosi Shane hopes for the best:

“Hope he invested enough money. Soccer is a short-term career, enjoy your ride boy.”

Zaks Tea Tea does not believe the post:

“It's not his car.”

Lebo Rhonaldo says players must learn:

“These players are stupid and don't learn from former ones; who are now poor.”

Phillip Kgomotso likes the car:

“Nice car boy.”

Nkateko Koza is happy:

“Congratulations, bro and invest.”

Linda Sidu said the player is following a former player’s example:

“Lerato Shabangu part two.”

Dricus du Plessis shows off R5 million birthday gift

As reported by Briefly News, UFC champion Dricus du Plessis showed off his R5 million Mercedes Benz on his 31st birthday on Thursday, 14 January 2025.

The Mzansi-based prize-fighter celebrated his birthday by showing off his impressive ride, much to the delight of local fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News