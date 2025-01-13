Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo wowed local fans after showing off his R800 000 Mercedes-Benz CLS during a meeting with local music producer Oscar Mbo

Legendary Bafana Bafana midfielder Doctor Khumalo showed off his R800 000 Mercedes Benz CLS after meeting up with local music producer Oscar Mbo to hand him a a signed jersey.

The Bafana Bafana legend met with Mbo to give him a signed Khumalo sweater, and fans also noticed his flashy wheels in the background.

Local music producer Osar Mbo received a signed sweater from Mzansi football legend Doctor Khumalo. Image: Dk15_official and oscarmbo/Instagram.

It is not the first time the legend has been seen handing out the jerseys to local celebrities after he embarked on a journey across Mzansi to hand deliver the sweaters.

Doctor Khumalo stuns fans with his impressive wheels

Watch the video below:

According to his Instagram post, Mbo said he was proud to have met Khumalo, who has been impressed by new Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Mbo posted:

“I watched the legendary 16V in my childhood at his prime, and it’s such an honour to have him deliver his iconic shirt for me. I’m framing this one for my Dad. Thank you, Mdokishi, my OG.”

Besides fans admiring Khumalo’s gift to Mbo, they could not help but notice the fancy Mercedes Khumalo drove to the meeting.

Springbok icons Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth recently posed alongside UFC star Dricus du Plessis with new Mercedes cars, making the German brand a favourite among local celebrities.

Watch Khumalo show off his expensive ride on Instagram:

Local fans admire Khumalo

While Khumalo has caught the eye of local fans with his flashy wheels, the Bafana legend is still a favourite for his football skills, especially after recently showing off his freestyling skills.

Music producer Mbo is a boyhood Chiefs fan and has fond memories of watching Khumalo, while the signed sweater has become a prized possession.

Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo has been handing out singed jerseys for fan.

Local fans are impressed by Khumalo

Local football fans reacted on social media, praising Khumalo and saying the Bafana legend is one of the best players to have ever played the game.

Kamogelo

“Where can we get his shirt?”

Dida is a fan of Khumalo:

“Doctor, our Maradona, the greatest in Africa.”

Mpho Molefe is happy:

“A win is a win. This is a moment.”

Simthembile Malusi admired Khumalo:

“Class act that 16V.”

Don Jördie loved the interaction:

“A whole childhood dream.”

