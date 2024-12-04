Mzansi’s Sporting Icons Stun Local Fans With Their Eye-Catching Mercedes Benz Wheels
- Springbok duo Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth posed alongside UFC champion Dricus du Plessis with their top-of-the-range Mercedes Benz whips on social media
- The trio got together on Mzansi soil after the rugby players supported Du Plessis during his title fight in Australia
- Local sports fans praised the trio on social media, while some showered praise on the expensive rides
UFC champion Dricus du Plessis posed alongside Rugby World Cup champions Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth on social media, showing off their impressive Mercedes Benz cars.
Du Plessis joined Etzebeth and Kolisi in posing for the pic after the trio met in Durban to show off their eye-catching rides.
While the Bok duo is currently playing for Natal side Sharks in the United Rugby Championship, Du Plessis has been spending time with local athletes before his next fight.
South Africa's sporting heroes tear up the roads of Mzansi
Kolisi posted the picture Du Plessis and Etzebeth on his Instagram account:
In the Instagram post, the trio was seen smiling in front of their expensive cars and posing for selfies.
Kolisi and Etzebeth often spend time together off the field, and fans are pleased to see Du Plessis share in their bromance.
Fans are impressed
Local netizens showered the trio with praise on social media while they could not help but notice the flashy wheels.
Byron_bsoulful is proud:
"Three legends."
Lakshovman15 is a fan of Dricus:
"My favourite UFC fighter of all time."
Annie_areyouokay2 could not hide her emotions:
"I'm not jealous at all!"
Thatboyishgirl loves seeing the trio together:
"Yho, these three must make a comeback appearance when Dricus defend his championship UFC belt AGAIN."
Linguisticdyan loves the pic:
"Merc boiz."
lucz.is.awful admires the icons:
"Name a better trio, I'll wait."
Seek_kiid was impressed:
"Big Boys with toys."
Paularossouw respects the trio:
"No man!!! You're too COOL for school!"
Cleancutskolly loves the friendship:
"Three kings."
Youcantxcape is happy:
"THE BOYS ARE BACK IN TOOOOOWWN."
Siya Kolisi gets an early Christmas gift
As Briefly News reported, Bok skipper Siya Kolisi posted on social media a picture of his gift from English club Liverpool FC.
The avid Reds fan was gifted a box of Liverpool kits, allowing him to represent his favourite club during the festive period.
