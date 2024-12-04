Eben Etzebeth and Wife Anlia Decorate Ballito Mansion As Christmas Mood Kicks in

Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia Van Rensburg are already preparing for the Christmas celebration as they were spotted decorating their home

The Springboks star's wife posted a video on her official Instagram showing how the process was done and was accompanied with decorating their Christmas tree

The post drew reactions from former wife of Siya Kolisi, Rachel Smith, and other followers on Instagram

South African rugby star Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia Van Rensburg, are already in the festive period mood as they decorate the home ahead of the holidays.

The Springboks' most-capped player stays alongside his wife and daughter in a Mansion on the North Coast.

Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia Van Rensburg, decorate their mansion in Christmas colours ahead of the festive period holidays. Photo: Phill Magakoe/David Davies.

Etzebeth and Anlia decorate Ballito Mansion

Etzebeth's wife took to her Instagram page to share a video of how she and her husband decorated the entrance to their Mansion in KwaZulu-Natal with a red bow on the door.

Siya Kolisi's former wife, Rachel Smith, commented on Anlia's post admiring her legs.

"And legggss 🔥," the Springboks captain reacted.

The South African actress also shared a video of the couple decorating the Christmas tree together.

“It’s Dezemba!!!!😁🥳🎄🎅🏻. Sooooo nice to have Daddy at home!!" she wrote in the caption of the video she shared.

Reactions as Etzebeth and Anlia decorate Ballito Mansion

hirsonjaneen said:

"Good grief where do you find a husband that helps."

carlatxoxo wrote:

"Love it!!! More of these videos please."

jonbrayshaw reacted:

"This is why Eben wants to stay on tour. When he’s at home he must stay working 😂"

eve_heart shared:

"😍Eben makes us look like Santa's little helpers😂😂😂😂"

murraycr1976 commented:

"Impressive ,my wife asking how long it took to do the bow?"

annamariekirstein said:

"Wow, you guys are very creative. Very original idea."

janninelawrence14 implied:

"You guys are so cute."

