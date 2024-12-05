Rachel Kolisi, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi's ex-wife, received an award at the Sport Industry Awards in Johannesburg for her outstanding charity work

The philanthropist dazzled in an upcycled off-shoulder gown paired with stunning stilettos on the red carpet

Her brother and Kolisi Foundation team member Joel Smith accompanied her as her 'forever plus-one' to the glamorous event

Rachel Kolisi shows off her amazing looks on the red carpet while accepting a prestigious community award. Images: rachelkolisi

Rachel Kolisi continues to move forward, making waves in both philanthropy and fashion as she accepted the Sports Lifetime Community Award at the Sport Industry Awards. The mother of two proved that success is the best response to life's challenges as she graced the red carpet in Johannesburg.

The philanthropist continues to savour life post-divorce while making impactful contributions to the community.

Special night out in Joburg

Looking radiant in an off-shoulder evening gown from Style Rotate, Rachel celebrated her foundation's achievements alongside her brother Joel Smith. The blonde beauty shared her excitement on Instagram, writing:

"The last time I received an award was my matric prize giving! Incredibly grateful. And there is no way it would have happened without my @kolisi_foundation team."

Fans shower Rachel with love

Social media buzzed with excitement as fans flooded Rachel's comments section with heartfelt messages about her stunning appearance and remarkable achievement:

lincolnmali_ gushed:

"Congratulations Rachel, this is well-deserved recognition for the incredible community work you have been doing - keep flying the flag for community work 🥂🥂🥂🥂"

jaderoweroberts cheered:

"Queen Rach does it again 🏆"

uviwe_ntsevu raved:

"You look absolutely gorgeous 😍🔥Rachel"

joyfulsoulbodymind applauded:

"What a woman 👀🔥 such a role model, such an inspiration. The lord shines through you 🤲🏼☝🏻 Absolutely flawless, just too beautiful for words."

errolene_stanbridge exclaimed:

"Slay queen 🔥❤️"

bevpaton swooned:

"Looking SOOOO stunning"

carlaashton21303 marvelled:

"👏👏👏 You are looking incredible"

roots_for_gifts shared:

"Congrats! Good to see that behind-the-scenes hard work gets recognised."

Rachel lives life in style

