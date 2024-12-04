Two locals left the online community unable to contain their amusement after showing their creativity online

The pair was captured in an acting scene, and the clip was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok

Social media users took to the comment section to share their amusement after watching them in action and motivated them to continue

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Two young huns entertained Mzansi by performing a hospital skit. Credit: m-imagephotography / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi's content on social media will make you forget all your troubles and fill your day with nothing but laughter.

A content-focused lady under the TikTok user handle @beautymazibukobm shared a video of a skirt she and her friends pulled on the platform, entertaining many people.

The skirt pulled by the crew

The video shows a set-up that looks like a hospital theatre, with a big cut drum used as the large hospital MRI scan. TikTok user @beautymazibukobm gets pushed by a lady in a white blazer using a wheelbarrow next to the drum as she starts resuscitating her with a defibrillator.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows the ladies' love

The video attracted 95K views and over 500 comments from social media users who could not contain their laughter. Many praised the duo's creativity and acting skills and told them to invest in their craft.

User @Bulibabes noted:

"Some dreams begin with content creation yazi, nithi niyadlala kanti you are manifesting your future careers 🤞🏾🤞🏾."

User @Cornerback asked:

"Guys, what really happened to ppl after the pandemic mara🤣?

User @ladyZee said:

"I watched this more than ten times and I'm still shocked, haybo. What a creativity🥰🥰, ndanceda ndiyeke ubhatala dish (I did when I stopped paying DSTV)."

User @maradonah99 asked:

"Yhoo! Guys, what if South Africa is heaven 🤔?

User Mmakgoshi joked:

"Only in South Africa😂😂😂, Nigerians, where are you?"

User @Tracy Mellett-Coetzer said:

"Thank you, you made my day. Looking forward for another one."

Siblings tease Gogo with a no-judgment prank

In another Briefly News article, two sisters pranked their Gogo by pulling a no-judgment prank and pretending to have done wild things.

The Gogo sat in shock, listening to them claiming to have slept with multiple men, including a school teacher and having done many abortions.

Source: Briefly News