“Must Be a Taxi Owner’s Instruction”: Khayelitsha Pimped Minibus Has SA Entertained
People

by  Bongiwe Mati 2 min read
  • A taxi was captured driving in one of the townships close to Cape Town with its back looking a little different than the usual way
  • The clip made its way to the video streaming platform TikTok after being shared by a content creator
  • Many social media users found the video amusing, taking to the comment feed to share different reactions

Social media users found a video of a pimped minibus very amusing on TikTok
A guy spotted a strange-looking minibus in a Cape Town township and posted it online. Image: @lindokuhlegaga
A township driver had people talking after his unique IVECO mini-bus ride was captured around Khayelitsha.

The amusing video of the pimped taxi was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok by user @lindokuhlegaga, gaining many views and likes.

The pimped-up taxi is spotted

A person driving a car behind the taxi captures it as it moves on the main road in Khayelitsha. The IVECO mini-bus has both its back doors opened, showing the back of a quantum taxi with extra seats installed.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi finds the clip amusing

Over 200 social media users took to the comment section to share how entertained they were by the clip. Some were confused, not sure exactly what was going on in the video, and others speculated the taxi owner's reasons for pimping his ride.

User @phutimash said:

"What a long Monday! Next thing, I found this on TikTok to confuse me a little bit."

User @Mawete shared:

"I’ve never been so lost before in my life😫."

User @nompumelelotwalo commented:

"Yho, itaxi pakathi kwenye itaxi (a taxi inside a taxi)."

User @BhacakaziLaMangubo felt amused:

"This is why I miss Cape Town😅....kaslam (my township) 😂😭...hay ndiyabuya ininzi into endiphosayo (I'm coming back, there's a lot I'm missing out on)🤣."

User @genge2wild added:

"🤔🤣😂 Hayi, the car is really confusing. I don't know whether it is a bus or a taxi🤔😂."

User @sinelisomaqebula shared:

"Quantum sprinter CATA CODETA zonke bonke kuyo, all in one😂😂."

Woman capture a taxi full of sleeping passengers

In another Briefly News article, a woman and a taxi driver were the only people awake in a taxi full of asleep passengers in a video she shared on TikTok.

The post left many social media users speculating that either one of the passengers or the driver had strong muti or that one of them was pregnant.

