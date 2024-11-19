Dricus du Plessis spent time with South African cricket and rugby legends at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium

The UFC champ shared a picture on social media alongside Victor Matfield, AB de Villers and Fourie du Preez

Local sports fans admired the post on social media, saying du Plessis has provided the nation with inspiration

Mzansi’s prizefighter Dricus du Plessis shared an inspirational message on Instagram while standing alongside local sporting legends.

The UFC middleweight champion posted a picture of himself standing on the pitch of Loftus Versfeld alongside Victor Matfield, AB de Villiers, and Fourie du Preez.

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis shows off his Mzansi pride. Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC.

Source: Getty Images

Following his victory over Isreal Adesanya in August 2024, du Plessis has been the pride of Mzansi, and the 30-year-old has continued to earn praise from local fans.

Dricus du Plessis shares inspirational message

Du Plessis shared his picture on Instagram:

According to his Instagram post, the champion fighter showed his love for Mzansi by admiring the rugby and cricket legends.

Du Plessis posted:

“Surround yourself with greatness and learn from them, take inspiration and aspire to be the greatest.”

It is not the first time du Plessis has been shown alongside Mzansi’s sporting icons, as he has often shared pictures with Bok skipper Siya Kolisi.

Local fans admire Du Plessis

Local sporting fans admired Du Plessis on social media, saying that the 30-year-old is on his way to becoming a Mzansi legend.

Waldoda1st loved the pic:

“Greatness!”

Thefunkopopguy respects Dricus:

“Words to live by.”

X_team_fury_x is a fan:

“Legend Dricus. Such an amazing guy. Can’t wait for the next.”

Oldschool_ltd is impressed:

“Epic.”

Queen_ananyapandayyyy respects legends:

“Ab de Villiers is an absolute legend, and @dricusduplessis is an upcoming legend. Good luck, folks.”

Dricus du Plessis celebrates ‘Izzy’ victory

Source: Briefly News