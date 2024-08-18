Dricus Du Plessis has made South Africans proud after retaining the UFC Middleweight Championship title

The South African fighter defeated Nigerian-born MMA star Israel Adesanya in a title fight in Australia on Sunday morning

Several Mzansi fans have taken to social media to celebrate Du Plessis' victory over Adesanya

South African fans have shared their thoughts after Dricus Du Plessis defeated Nigerian-born fighter Israel Adesanya in a thrilling fight at the UFC 305 on Sunday morning.

The South African MMA star retained his UFC Middleweight Championship title after submitting Adesanya in the bout held at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

The New Zealander was tipped as the favourite to reclaim the title by bookies, but Dricus once again proved all doubters wrong to retain the belt.

Dricus Du Plessis fights Israel Adesanya in the middleweight championship fight during UFC 305 at RAC Arena on August 18, 2024 in Perth, Australia. Photo: Paul Kane.

Du Plessis defeats Adesanya in UFC 305

According to Vanguard, Du Plessis defended his middleweight title successively as he choked Adesanya to submission in the fourth round to win the bout.

The South African MMA star and the Nigerian-born fighter were equally matched in the first three rounds, but an error from the latter in the fourth round cost him the chance to reclaim the title.

Mzansi react to Du Plessis' win over Adesanya

UtdOG_ said:

"We own Nigeria."

Thaila021 commented:

"It was the mutual respect afterward for me. I was team Dricus cause I'm South African. Seeing those guys bury the beef after the fight was just beautiful."

T__Mabaso reacted:

"Dricus made Adesanya cry on TV then proceeded to beat him. What a legend."

DRMaradonaMazwi wrote:

"Once Drake place a bet on you i know what will happen."

StHonorable shared:

"Jollifinas are forever losing. South Africa is defeating them in everything. We're the real Giants of Africa! Let's gooooooo!"

brezzada responded:

"That was a good bout from both fighters but still Mzansi rules on... Well done Du Plessis."

Drake stakes on Adesanya

Briefly News earlier reported that Drake, who is well-known for his history of high-stakes did not hide his bias ahead of the bout between Adesanya and Du Plessis.

However, Drake’s betting track record has been less than stellar. More often than not, the fighters he backs tend to lose.

