UFC champion Dricus du Plessis recently shared a picture alongside his friend and Rugby World Cup champion Siya Kolisi

The pair added another chapter to their friendship at an event hosted by the Cheslin Kolbe Foundation in Cape Town

Local fans responded excitedly over social media as they praised both local stars for their contributions to South African sport

Two-time Rugby World Cup champion Siya Kolisi and UFC prizefighter Dricus du Plessis excited fans after sharing another picture of them.

The decorated friends met up at an event hosted by the Kolbe Foundation in Cape Town, and Du Plessis marked the occasion with a post that was well-received by local fans.

UFC star Dricus du Plessis reunited with Bok skipper Siya Kolisi. Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC and Mark Thompson.

Source: Getty Images

After defending his middleweight title, Du Plessis received a hero’s welcome back to Mzansi, while Kolisi helped guide the Boks to an 18-12 victory over New Zealand.

Dricus and Siya’s friendship continues to grow

Du Plesses shared the picture with Kolisi on his Instagram post:

The flanker also excited fans by confirming his return to local rugby after re-joining Natal side Sharks after his exit from French team Racing 92.

Du Plessis has often shown his love for the Boks, while Kolisi and fellow Bok Eben Etzebeth accompanied the fighter to his title fight against Isreal Adesanya.

Fans showed their love

Local sports fans showed their love for Du Plessis and Kolisi on social media by calling them local heroes.

Stephentsalavoutas has respect for both Dricus and Siya:

“The future president and vice president of SA.”

Michberry23 is a fan:

“Champs of South Africa!!!”

San.ikin is proud:

“Forever green, forever gold.”

Cameron_rooi admires both stars:

“Two humble guys.”

Connie_bestie loved the pic:

“Nice pic.”

Eloise.joseph86 supports the stars:

“Mzanzi’s greatest sportsmen!!”

Linda_izintsikelelo welcomed Kolisi back:

“He also breathes African air but wins world titles, welcome back.”

Tiro_xiii showed their love:

“We love you boys!! Africa forever!! For all of us!!!”

Niemand.sonja praised the stars:

“Great to see you both.”

U.buchuleee showed their pride:

“So proud of being South African.”

Drake loses R13 million bet

As reported by Briefly News, Canadian rap superstar Drake lost R13 million betting against Dricus du Plessis during his fight against Nigerian Israle Adesanya.

The hip-hop star has a record of backing the losing horse, and the trend continued after Du Plessis’ successful middleweight title defence.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News