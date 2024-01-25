UFC champion Dricus du Plessis received a massive welcome from fans at OR Tambo International Airport

This comes after his historic win against Sean Strickland at the UFC 297 main event, where he was crowned middleweight champion

He made his through the airport to raucous with adoring fans screaming his name as he lifted his title belt

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis received an uproarious welcome from Mzansi as he landed on home soil. Source: TikTok/@south_african_mma

Source: TikTok

There was a frenzy at OR Tambo International Airport as Mzansi welcomed the "Springbok of the UFC" Dricus du Plessis to home soil.

With tons of security and unwavering fans shouting his name as he showed off his UFC middleweight title to the crowd following his historic victory against Sean Strickland.

The people's champion

Numerous videos, including one posted to the eNCA Facebook page, were posted of his arrival in South Africa, with security shielding him from the crowd as they shouted his name.

Mzansi welcomes DDP

One TikTok video shows him raising his title as he is escorted through the airport. while another shows the anticipation as he comes through the arrivals gate with his fan chanting his initials.

Netizens swarmed the comment sections to send their messages of support and share the joy of his victorious arrival.

Tou was inspired by the sight:

"This country is alive in possibility"

Natasha shared her pride:

"Well done. You made us proud "

Johan had jokes about the security:

"Dricus doesn't need all that protection from the SAPS; he can protect himself."

Lebogang was elated:

"The champ is home "

Dewedt wrote:

"I could only imagine how proud he is coming home seeing all his supporters waiting to celebrate with him. well done, champ "

Sonia displayed her love:

"No matter what happens in this country, I am proud to be South African."

Jean was touched by the seen;

"I love South Africa. Seeing this gives me goosebumps. Well done, DDP."

Alex commented:

"Well done, Dricus. We are so proud of you "

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis shows off title belt

In another Dricus story, Briefly News covered the champion's post showing him enjoying a well-deserved beer and a hearty breakfast, with his title belt sharing the table with him.

Mzansi flooded the comments with congratulations and pride in Dricus and his historic win.

