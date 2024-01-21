Dricus du Plessis became South Africa's inaugural UFC champion in a nail-biting match against Sean Strickland

The blow-by-blow fight kept fans on the edge of their seats, ending in a split decision that could have gone either way

South Africans on socials are expressing their immense pride for du Plessis' well-earned victory

Dricus du Plessis was named the new UFC Middleweight Champion. Image: Jeff Bottari

In a groundbreaking moment for South African sports, Dricus du Plessis etched his name in UFC history as the country's first-ever champion.

Dricus du Plessis makes SA history

The electrifying main event at UFC 297 held at Scotiabank Arena was a bloody, back-and-forth clash with Sean Strickland that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

The final verdict, a split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) in favour of du Plessis, added intensity to an already entertaining fight, reported ESPN.

While the outcome hung in the balance, du Plessis called for the South African flag, signalling a historic victory for the nation.

Du Plessis' victory fills citizens with pride

Social media exploded with jubilation from South Africans, celebrating du Plessis' triumph. Many are giving him props for the hard-earned win that made the entire country proud.

See some comments below:

@NicholasNyati said:

"Our boy has brought it home. Well done champ. SA stand up."

@L_Tido mentioned:

"To say you made us proud is a understatement. "

@Bright316 wrote:

"That was a fight and a half."

@kwenza_b tweeted:

"'Can I get my flag coach, can I get my flag' Man he came and conquered! Well done Dricus du Plessis. Proudly South African."

@AHT_YssY posted:

"It's coming home! Dricus has done his part. @SAFA_net do your part please. We need a win from Bafana Bafana."

@Bahle_Bee asked:

"So are we getting a holiday right Cyril Ramaphosa? It’s only fair!"

@VickySteamboat added:

"This is only the beginning, there's a new king that's gonna reign for the longest. The whole country is proud brother."

