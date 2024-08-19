Winelands side Stellenbosch FC have gotten their CAF Confederation campaign underway with a 3-0 victory over Eswatini's Nsingizini Hotspurs on Saturday, 17 August 2024

After the victory, coach Steve Barker said his side must be prepared for the second leg of the Confed preliminary match on Saturday, 24 August, in Durban

Local football fans praised Stellienbosch on social media, saying the PSL club have been impressive

Coach Steve Barker said his side has to be prepared for their preliminary second-leg CAF Confederations Cup match against Eswatini's Nsingizini Hotspurs.

The Winelands took a major step in advancing to the next round after a 3-0 victory on Saturday, 17 August 2024, ahead of the second leg in Durban on Saturday, 24 August.

Stellenbosch FC duo Fawaaz Basadien and Andre de Jong scored in the side's 3-0 CAF Confederations Cup victory. Image: StellenboschFC.

Source: Twitter

Barker said the side should expect a tough encounter at their new temporary home ground and praised his side for the 3-0 victory.

Stellenbosch FC are preparing for a tough match

Barker speaks about their CAF Confederations campaign in the tweet below:

Goals from Andre de Jong, Devin Titus and Fawaaz Basadien secured the victory, while Stellies have been uncertain about their star players' future.

Barker said:

"We need to understand that the tie is not over. The game is not finished; it's only half-time. We must come out next week and show the same character and attitude towards the game. I anticipate our opponents coming out for it because they have nothing to lose. They must try to get themselves back into the tie, so we expect another tough game."

Fans are impressed by Stellenbosch

Local football fans showed their admiration for Stellenbosch on social media, backing the club for glory this season.

Ebrahim Siphumelele Nomaqhiza says Stellies has sent out a warning:

"Sundowns, your days are numbered."

Amuluks Ndhuku admires Stellies:

"Well deserved and earned."

Thembinkosi Mgcina Siroro is a fan:

“Congratulations Stellies.”

Mavura Richards Mthembu backs Stellies:

"This is a very strong team. Even here in SA, most teams struggle to beat them."

Sabelo Given Zulu expects a big season for Stellies:

"Very disciplined team!!! A lot coming their way, I swear."

Source: Briefly News