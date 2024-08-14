Winelands side Stellenbosch FC will host their home leg of the MTN8 semi-final against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, 1 September 2024, in Durban

The PSL side was forced to change their home venue due to complications at Cape Town stadiums

Local football fans voiced their concern about the venue change on social media as they felt it would be a disadvantage for Stellies

PSL side Stellenbosch FC will host Mamelodi Sundowns in Durban for the MTN semi-final second leg on Sunday, 1 September 2024.

The Winelands side had to make the change due to complications affecting stadiums within their home province.

Winelands side Stellenbsoch FC will host Mamelodi Sundowns in Durban for their MTN8 semi-final. Image: StellenboschFC.

Stellenbosch secured their progress to the semi-finals of the MTN8 after beating TS Galaxy 3-1 on Sunday, 4 August 2024, much to the delight of coach Steve Barker.

Stellenbosch FC cannot host Mamelodi Sundowns at home

Stellies faces a venue change for the MTN8 semi-final, according to the tweet below:

A Stellies staff member told Briefly News that Moses Mabhida Stadium was the best option, while local rivals Cape Town City will face Orlando Pirates in the other semi-final.

The source said:

"There is still work that needs to be done at our home ground, and the Cape Town Stadium is being prepared for the rugby. The management looked at other stadiums; Durban seemed the best alternative."

Fans are concerned

Local football fans expressed concern on social media as they felt the venue change best-suited Sundowns.

Senzo Inno Mgoduka is suspicious about the venue change:

"Why would Stellies take their game to Durban? What about their fan base? Seems like they've just given Sundowns a pass."

Mbongeni Marcelo Ngema made a prediction:

"MTN 8 final: Cape Town derby."

Phulwane Paul asked a question:

"Can someone explain what is happening with PSL? The scheduling this time could be better. Was there a need to play the quarterfinals so early if there were no fixtures in between?"

GQ Gqeba wants the match to be played at Danie Craven:

"Stellies was supposed to take the game to their home stadium. A perfect venue for both small teams."

Lorey Savage is concerned:

"How are we gonna watch Stellenbosch? Some of us are from Stellenbosch, not Durban."

