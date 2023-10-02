A video showing an Impala watching the Springbok rugby game on a TV has Mzansi people laughing

TikTok user @riaanvermeulen0 shared footage of the small buck showing his team support

Mzansi people had a good laugh at the moment as it is only something you see in South Africa

Only in South Africa will you see a real live buck watching a Springbok rugby game. A TikTok video showing the moment has gone viral, leaving citizens laughing and filled with pride.

A man shared footage of the small Impala showing his team support. Image: TikTok / @riaanvermeulen0

Source: TikTok

Rugby is a rite of passage, a tradition, and a way of life in South Africa. From babies to bucks, no one misses a game.

Impala watches the Springbok rugby game

TikTok user @riaanvermeulen0 shared a video of a small Impala standing in front of the TV watching the Springbok rugby game. The video has gotten over 279k views!

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

The tiny Impala looked like it was invested in the game, lol. Take a look:

South Africans laugh at the bok gees

While this is not something you see every day, South Africans were not all that surprised. The comment section was filled with pride, laughter and jokes.

Read some of the comments below:

Waffles had questions:

“Can we talk about how the springbok ended up in the house ”

Nats had jokes:

“Can braai the bokkie after the final ”

Monkopane laughed:

“Only in South Africa ❤️”

Tsholom_ loved it:

“The best thing I saw all day ”

Ingrid M felt the pride:

“Go Bokke, proud of you all.❤️”

Rugby World Cup: Nienaber says Springboks can still bring trophy home, SA suggests changes

In related news, Briefly News reported that Jacques Nienaber remains certain that the Springboks can successfully defend their Rugby World Cup title. However, he acknowledged that changes are needed if they are to secure a historic fourth championship.

The Springboks coach witnessed his team's narrow 13-8 defeat to Ireland in a tense match that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final moments.

The outcome at a packed Stade de France on Saturday does not spell disaster for the Boks, but it does pose some challenging questions they would prefer to avoid.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News