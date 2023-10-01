The Springboks are adopting a high-stakes approach in their preparations for the final Rugby World Cup pool match against Tonga

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick highlighted the need for urgency to ensure the team is ready for the knockout stage

South Africans are flooding social media with messages of support ahead of the crucial game tonight

Springboks interacting with supporters and celebrating at a Rugby World Cup match in France. Image: @Springboks

Source: Twitter

The Springboks are treating their upcoming Rugby World Cup pool match against Tonga with a do-or-die mentality.

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick emphasised the need for urgency to prepare the team for knockout rounds.

Rugby World Cup preparations

Stick made it clear that there won't be another opportunity for a test week if they fail to win, reported SABCNews.

PAY ATTENTION:

He said that the team had a week of intense preparations, benefiting from an eight-day turnaround since their last match against Ireland.

Springbok's team spirit and confidence

Stick added that the coaching staff has thoroughly analysed Tonga's strengths and weaknesses and that despite recent results not going in their favour, the team is in good spirits.

The crucial match against Tonga is scheduled for Sunday night in Marseille at 9 pm.

SA rallies behind the Springboks

Read some of the comments below:

Glam Tebow mentioned:

"World cup. We gonna do it once more.✅"

Sibusiso Yaya Shezi commented:

"Good luck to the Springboks. We love you boys."

Maureen Lebhusetsa stated:

"At least Bokke you should light up my life. I see darkness everywhere ever since Orlando Pirates."

Shudufhadzani Nesane posted:

"No team can beat them, those ones eat pap. ❤️❤️"

Vela Cele suggested:

"Boks must wear the jersey that we know is green and gold, not the jersey that they are wearing, it's like they are training."

Pule Boraki wrote:

"Time to start with Mampipi. I swear you will see a victory, but Bokke won't lose at all."

Lelatsa Raphula Daniel Khang

"How I wish Mapimpi could be given game time, please. Mzansi's win depends on the sprints of those guys."

Mbekela Mkhize Lihle

"In this life it's either you win or you Orlando Pirates/Man United go Boks don't be Orlando Pirates."

Springboks’ pre-game chant gets a Funky Remix by the Kiffness and Gets Shared 6K Times With 48K Likes

In another article, Briefly News reported that The Kiffness is back with another social media hit, with the nation giving him his flowers for creativity.

This time he joined forces with the Springboks to remix their pregame chant, Yibokke Lena, initially chanted in a video by Siya Kolisi, Damian Willemse, Canan Moodie and Frans Malherbe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News