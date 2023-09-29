A man in a viral TikTok video was seen casually petting a lion, which entertained Mzansi netizens

The man, who appeared to be a trained tour guide, and the video joked that people "shouldn't try this at home"

South Africans responded to the video with jokes, such as "Don't try this at home, like who would have a lion at home"

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A video of a man casually petting a lion as one would a dog or cat had netizens entertained.

A video showed a man petting a lion. Image: @joy_teddynsele/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Man captured on camera bonding with lion

The TikTok video shows the man, who appears to be a trained tour guide, petting and rubbing the lion despite being a dangerous wild animal.

TikTokker @joy_teddynsele joked that people "shouldn't try this at home".

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to Exploration Junkie, they are extremely dangerous cats and one of the biggest concerns for humans when it comes to animal predators. According to the most recent Statista report, lions ranked as the third deadliest animal for humans, killing 250 people in 2022.

So it was quite gusty for the man in the video to himself in such a close and risky position.

South Africans respond with jokes to the video

South Africans were amused by the "don't try this at home" statement and cracked jokes in response to it.

BALOGUN IBRAHIM said:

"You can do it if you raise it yourself."

Mark Mabuza Rsa replied:

"Don't try this at home like who would have a lion at home ."

Siya sai:

"'Don't try this at home' Mos At Home We Have No Lions? ."

spikiri commented:

"I used to do this with my grandmother's lions but only at night."

Sthuen8603 wrote:

"It can never be me ‍♂️unless m convinced that they don't have teeth ."

Sduduzo Ngwane commented:

"Awulbambe amasende phela khona engfun ukukbona."

Fax Sithole said:

"Isuthi le."

Mpaceey wrote:

"Where will we get LIONS at home, though ?."

Woman walks 3 lions and poses with huge beasts in TikTok video

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman on TikTok vlogged about her lion experience. The lady had an amazing adventure walking with the kings of the jungle.

The TikTokker's experience featuring the lions received over 73,000 likes. Many people left hilarious comments about how scared they would have been.

@nessa_explores on TikTok, she posted about the experience she had at Ukutula Lodge & Game Reserve. The lady had a similar experience as others when she took the lions on a walk and posed for pictures.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News