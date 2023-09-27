A man's front door visit turns terrifying when he encounters a snake, causing him to leap back in fear

The shock makes him stumble and fall dramatically, the funny front door camera footage has gone viral

Mzansi snake expert laughs at the funny video, sharing some valuable insight

The video had people laughing in the comments section, admitting they would have panicked too

In a spine-tingling TikTok video that has taken social media by storm, user @FearlessExplorer shares a heart-pounding encounter with a snake caught on a front door camera.

This man's soul left his body when he felt an unexpected snake touch him, and people laughed hard at his reaction. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

No one wants to get caught off guard by a snake, especially when all you are trying to do is get into your house.

Snake expert laughs at the situation

Briefly News spoke to Ralph Riggens from Ultimate Exotics also had a laugh at the man's reaction while explaining a bit about the snake. Here is what he said:

" ah that video is a killer! By the accent it's definitely America, leads me to believe it is a racer/ ratsnake/ indigo snake...non venomous so no danger.

"The snake was just being defensive with the strike/bite and probably got just as much of a fright as the dude."

Man vs snake, front door camera footage

Tiktok user @overtime shared the front door footage showing a man getting scared off his feet, literally, by a snake hanging on the gate.

The footage captures a man's harrowing brush with a snake, leading to a comical fall onto the grass. The man tripped over his own feet, lol.

Take a look:

TikTok users laugh at man’s reaction

While people jumped when they saw the snake, they couldn’t help but laugh at the man’s hilarious reaction.

Read some of the funny comments below:

@AdventurousSoul said:

"I would have broken the land speed record getting away from that snake! "

@Natz22 was shook:

"Never in my life, my heart would have stopped!”

@WithLily had a good laugh:

"This is the kind of entertainment I live for on TikTok! "

@PaulB shared:

"Snakes are incredible creatures, but I'd prefer to admire them from a distance!"

@FearlessFred chuckled:

"Hats off to this guy for not only surviving but providing us with some quality entertainment! "

Source: Briefly News