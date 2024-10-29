An employee was caught on CCTV mocking his boss in a bottle store, and the footage made it onto TikTok

The video, which has racked up 1.1 million views, shows the guy making funny faces after a discussion with his boss

Mzansi people loved the relatable footage, with some pleading his case in the comments section

An employee was confronted about his behaviour. Image: @twinonqobangcobo

Source: TikTok

Sometimes, we all just need a good laugh especially when it comes to work frustrations.

Employee blows off steam

A bottle store employee gave us exactly that when he got caught on CCTV pulling funny faces after a chat with his boss.

The hilarious moment was captured in a video on the TikTok account @twinonqobangcobo. The employee had no idea the store was under surveillance while he was letting off some steam, and the footage is priceless.

Workplace video goes viral

It clip which appears to be a skit went viral with over a million views. People were loving every bit of it, mainly because it's relatable.

Watch the video below:

The comments section was buzzing with viewers joking about how they’d react if they were in his shoes.

@YourFavouriteShopper98 joked:

"This is how God is going to play a video of my sins the day l die. 😂😂😂"

@user969537136484 wrote:

"We all do that."

@KennyMajozi mentioned:

"But sometimes this is necessary just to lower your level of frustration."

@PaulineMatthews stated:

"This is how many people feel when the boss turns his back. This guy is acting out on behalf of the working folks. 😅"

@Gothatoo posted:

😂😂"

@MthobisiShangaseShuku said:

"Ngingaphika ngize ngikhale. 🤞🏻😂😂"

@seketsahdtd typed:

"Rumor says he's looking for another job. 😂😂😂"

@Lloyd31 commented:

"I blame the security that showed the boss that clip."

Residents caught on camera looting meat truck

In another article, Briefly News reported that a video of people in Magabeni, KwaZulu-Natal looting a truck with meat has made rounds on social media.

The truck is seen stationery in the middle of the road. It is not clear what happened to it or where the driver was. However, people are seen in the clip helping themselves to the meat that is inside.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News